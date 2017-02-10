News By Tag
United States Women's Lacrosse Standout Kelly Rabil joins the Like A Pro Online Ecosystem
A professional trainer day-to-day, Kelly is a fitness advocate in addition to being a world-class athlete. Her profile on Like A Pro gives her the opportunity to more directly interact with fans, brands and to identify specific training and lifestyle products she uses and recommends. Kelly has a significant following and enjoys interacting with youth athletes and fans, many of whom want to know about the gear she uses. Like A Pro makes it easy to view and purchase the specific products that Rabil recommends, including her favorite S'well (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
