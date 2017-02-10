Dr. Christopher D. Imber Joins Roanoke Clinic in Roanoke Rapids, N.C

Board-certified Family Physician Welcoming New and Former Patients

-- Roanoke Clinic is pleased to announce that Christopher D. Imber MD has joined the medical practice. The announcement was made today by Will Mahone, Chief Executive Officer at Halifax Regional Medical Center."We are pleased to announce that Dr. Imber has joined the outstanding and talented team of providers at Roanoke Clinic," said Mahone. "At Halifax Regional, we are committed to ensuring our community has access to the finest medical care possible."Roanoke Clinic is part of the Halifax Regional Medical Center family."I'm thrilled to be able to join such a highly-regarded medical practice," said Dr. Imber. "My goal is to make a difference in my patients' lives, and I take great pride in caring for them the same way I care for my family and friends."Dr. Imber brings more than 20 years' experience in patient care to the community. He earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA and is licensed to practice medicine in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and New Jersey. He earned his board-certification in 1998, and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He most recently served as a family physician at a practice located in Emporia, Virginia.Dr. Imber is welcoming new and former patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call Roanoke Clinic at 252-537-9176 or visit www.roanokeclinic.com. The practice is located at 1385 Medical Center Drive in Roanoke Rapids, NC.