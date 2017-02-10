 
ALS Complete L-Serine Supplement For Lou Gehrig's Disease Now More Affordable

 
DENVER - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- ARS Therapeutics™, a pioneer in the natural health supplements, announced a price reduction for it's ALS Complete L-serine supplement for ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease patients worldwide.

The company entered into a long-term, direct, supplier agreement with the manufacture of USP-grade (medical grade) L-Serine, which allowed the company to reduce the cost to patients for L-Serine.

ALS Complete is a pharmaceutical grade products formulated to support the health of patients diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's during various phases of disease. Formulated by advancements in research and clinical studies on L-Serine amino acid. Each recommended ALS Complete dose of 30 grams offers 100% pure, USP certified L-Serine non-essential amino acid, with a proprietary blend of magnesium and calcium for optimal nutritional supplementation.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease. ALS is characterized by a progressive degeneration of motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These motor nerves control voluntary movements and muscle control and when motor neurons can no longer send impulses to the muscles, the muscles begin to waste away, causing gradual onset of progressive muscle weakness.

This information should not take the place of medical advice. We encourage you to talk to your healthcare providers (doctor, registered dietitian, pharmacist, etc.) about your interest in, questions about, or use of dietary supplements and what may be best for your overall health.

Please visit www.alstreatments.com for more information.
