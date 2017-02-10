News By Tag
The Emporium Continues Through 2017 With Outstanding Lineup of Today's Biggest Music Acts
Some Great Upcoming Bands and Artists Will Take to the Stage at One of Long Island's Biggest Venues
Some of the more recent highlights from the past year at The Emporium have included performances by none other than hip-hop acts like DMX and Young Thug, Ashanti & Ja Rule, country stars Tyler Farr and Eric Paslay, reggae sensations Elephant Man and Serani, the hottest DJ's like Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out LIVE, local acts like That 70's Band, O El Amor and 45 RPM, and great events like radio station WBAB's Contractor Appreciation Party and weekly Saturday Night Dance Party featuring amazing guest DJ's every week!
THE EMPORIUM UPCOMING SHOWS:
Friday, February 17th: Juelz Santana's VIP Birthday Celebration
Sunday, February 19th: DevilDriver
Friday, February 24th: 45 RPM
Saturday, March 4th: Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Friday, March 10th: Billboard Live & New Life Crisis
Wednesday, March 15th: Memphis May Fire
Friday, March 17th: Puddle of Mudd
Saturday, March 18th: Charly Black
More About The Emporium:
The Emporium presents high quality live entertainment with great genre diversity. Combined with offering excellence in restaurant services which are highlighted by an outdoor beer garden, the venue blends into an exciting and fun event space developed and built to provide a world-class musical entertainment experience for both the audience and the performing artists.
More than five years on and the venue with the "hip steel feel of Williamsburg with the warm wood details of its original roller rink environs" (Linda Leuzzi, LI Advance) has had thousands through its doors each week due in part to "some of the best hospitality and service" and a staff that is "extremely accommodating and helpful".
