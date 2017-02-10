 
The Emporium Continues Through 2017 With Outstanding Lineup of Today's Biggest Music Acts

Some Great Upcoming Bands and Artists Will Take to the Stage at One of Long Island's Biggest Venues
 
 
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- As this New Year continues in stride, one of Long Island's hottest music venues, The Emporium (http://theemporiumny.com/), is gearing up to bring some of the biggest and best musical acts from national headliners to local artists and tribute bands to their stage at 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, NY!

Some of the more recent highlights from the past year at The Emporium have included performances by none other than hip-hop acts like DMX and Young Thug, Ashanti & Ja Rule, country stars Tyler Farr and Eric Paslay, reggae sensations Elephant Man and Serani, the hottest DJ's like Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out LIVE, local acts like That 70's Band, O El Amor and 45 RPM, and great events like radio station WBAB's Contractor Appreciation Party and weekly Saturday Night Dance Party featuring amazing guest DJ's every week!

Some of the venue's upcoming performances coming up through March include rapper Juelz Santana (http://www.theemporiumny.com/event/juelz-santana/)Friday February 17th, heavy metal band DevilDriver (http://www.theemporiumny.com/event/devildriver/)Sunday February 19th , 70's Tribute 45 RPM (http://www.theemporiumny.com/event/45-rpm-2/)Friday February 24th, Grammy Nominated Hip Hop iconsFat Joe & Remy Ma (http://www.theemporiumny.com/event/fat-joe-remy-ma/)Saturday March 4th, rockers Puddle of Mudd (http://www.theemporiumny.com/event/puddle-of-mudd/)Friday March 17th, and MORE! (Full List Below)

THE EMPORIUM UPCOMING SHOWS:

Friday, February 17th: Juelz Santana's VIP Birthday Celebration

Sunday, February 19th: DevilDriver

Friday, February 24th: 45 RPM

Saturday, March 4th: Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Friday, March 10th: Billboard Live & New Life Crisis

Wednesday, March 15th: Memphis May Fire

Friday, March 17th: Puddle of Mudd

Saturday, March 18th: Charly Black

For Tickets and More Upcoming Events, VISIT:

www.TheEmporiumNY.com or CALL 631-627-8787 (http://www.theemporiumny.com/customer-service-form/)

OR

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/EmporiumNY

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/EmporiumLI

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT:  Rickeberle.com]Rick [AT] Rickeberle.com (mailto:Rick [AT)

More About The Emporium:

The Emporium presents high quality live entertainment with great genre diversity. Combined with offering excellence in restaurant services which are highlighted by an outdoor beer garden, the venue blends into an exciting and fun event space developed and built to provide a world-class musical entertainment experience for both the audience and the performing artists.

More than five years on and the venue with the "hip steel feel of Williamsburg with the warm wood details of its original roller rink environs" (Linda Leuzzi, LI Advance) has had thousands through its doors each week due in part to "some of the best hospitality and service"  and a staff that is "extremely accommodating and helpful".
