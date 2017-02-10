 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

Institut' DERMed Spa first Spa in Atlanta to Offer INTRAcel Fractional RF Microneedle, FRM™

Institut' DERMed Spa announces the launch of a new collagen production therapy: the INTRAcel Fractional Radio Frequency with Micro-needling, FRM™, the latest innovation in skin tightening.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Institut Dermed INTRAcel Launch
Institut Dermed INTRAcel Launch
ATLANTA - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- About the Institut' DERMed INTRAcel Collagen Production Treatment:

Developed in South Korea where the most advanced non-invasive technology is created, INTRAcel uniquely treats the target area through rapid penetration of patented insulated micro-needles without causing damage to the epidermis. These specifically designed Micro-Needles deliver Radio Frequency energy to the skin's fibroblasts stimulating the production of new collagen resulting in no down time, skin tightening results.

There is no other skin tightening system on the market today that can offer the range of modalities and benefits featured in the INTRAcel Fractional Radio Frequency Micro-needling, FRM™, for treating: wrinkles, sagging jawlines, neck, crow's feet, acne scars and various skin irregularities including stretch marks. The INTRAcel technology is suitable for all skin types and all skin tones.

Founder Lyn Ross, L.M.E., is very excited about the addition of the INTRAcel machine to the Atlanta area and the Spa's highly engaged clientele. "I have done extensive research and have acquired certifications from the leading physicians in Radio Frequency skin tightening and Micro-Needling. There is no other system in the world that offers real-time treatment results comparable to the INTRAcel RF Micro-needling. This combination treatment is really remarkable," Ross said.

Institut' DERMed Skin Care Specialists are among the first to be trained in the advanced INTRAcel skin tightening techniques and the Institut' DERMed Spa is one of only a few places in the country to have luminary status to perform the revolutionary INTRAcel Collagen Production treatment.

For more information, visit http://www.idermed.com.

About Institut' DERMed Spa:
Institut' DERMed Spa is located at 3726 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross over 27 years ago, the Spa is a 3,000-square-foot facility and considered one of the most respected names in the beauty industry today. Consisting of 11 treatment rooms and offering the latest in Mediclinical aesthetic treatments for skin health and beauty, Lyn and her staff are licensed and experienced aesthetics professionals assuring quality solutions that provide the ultimate in relaxation and results.

End
Source:Institut' DERMed Spa
Email:***@idermed.com Email Verified
Tags:Spa, Med Spa, Dermed, Skincare, Laser, Microneedling, Radiofrequency, Fraxel
Industry:Beauty, Lifestyle, Medical
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Institut' DERMed PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share