Country(s)
Industry News
Institut' DERMed Spa first Spa in Atlanta to Offer INTRAcel Fractional RF Microneedle, FRM™
Institut' DERMed Spa announces the launch of a new collagen production therapy: the INTRAcel Fractional Radio Frequency with Micro-needling, FRM™, the latest innovation in skin tightening.
Developed in South Korea where the most advanced non-invasive technology is created, INTRAcel uniquely treats the target area through rapid penetration of patented insulated micro-needles without causing damage to the epidermis. These specifically designed Micro-Needles deliver Radio Frequency energy to the skin's fibroblasts stimulating the production of new collagen resulting in no down time, skin tightening results.
There is no other skin tightening system on the market today that can offer the range of modalities and benefits featured in the INTRAcel Fractional Radio Frequency Micro-needling, FRM™, for treating: wrinkles, sagging jawlines, neck, crow's feet, acne scars and various skin irregularities including stretch marks. The INTRAcel technology is suitable for all skin types and all skin tones.
Founder Lyn Ross, L.M.E., is very excited about the addition of the INTRAcel machine to the Atlanta area and the Spa's highly engaged clientele. "I have done extensive research and have acquired certifications from the leading physicians in Radio Frequency skin tightening and Micro-Needling. There is no other system in the world that offers real-time treatment results comparable to the INTRAcel RF Micro-needling. This combination treatment is really remarkable,"
Institut' DERMed Skin Care Specialists are among the first to be trained in the advanced INTRAcel skin tightening techniques and the Institut' DERMed Spa is one of only a few places in the country to have luminary status to perform the revolutionary INTRAcel Collagen Production treatment.
For more information, visit http://www.idermed.com.
About Institut' DERMed Spa:
Institut' DERMed Spa is located at 3726 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Master Esthetician Lyn Ross over 27 years ago, the Spa is a 3,000-square-
Contact
Institut' DERMed Spa
***@idermed.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse