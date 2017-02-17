Country(s)
Beneficience.com PR Announces Author + VIP MVP PR Star Client Crysta Wicks, THE BOSS WIFE
AW Publicist Tracey Bond Bond adds entrepreneur Crysta Wicks to her new pr star client catalogue. Bond will manage the new media public relations & communications for the author's apparel, book, events & status symbol lifestyle brand: THE BOSS WIFE.
Crysta Wicks, Author of the highly anticipated empowerment novel, Everybody Is Not Made For This, and CEO of THE BOSS WIFE lifestyle apparel brand, is a highly skilled serial entrepreneur who shares a special interest in uncovering the secrets of how successful women can continue to elevate from the experiences of one another.
What distinguishes her from other entrepreneurs in her field of expertise is that she utilizes her lifestyle brand to unite a group of like minded women who mutually share the same common goal of professional advancement, relationship advancement, and cultivating strong family value units.
For further information about Crysta Wicks visit her website at: http://thebosswife.com
Q: Why Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR? "We attract what we are ready for and I was connected with Tracy at the right time. I was READY!!! It didn't take much time to realize that the best candidate to be the advocate for my brand is a person that is also a representation of what The Boss Wife defines." - Crysta Wicks
MEDIA BOOKING: Crysta Wicks is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Hodges' media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at eMail: desk@Beneficience.com.
About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"
