Hospitality Talks at the Hotel, Catering and Retail Show delivered by Top Industry Experts

-- The Hotel, Catering and Retail Show is returning to Bournemouth on the 14 – 15 March 2017 at the BIC centre. The show offers a wide range of products from exhibitors across the industry, this year they are offering attendees the opportunity of specialist workshops to update their knowledge and be kept informed of current regulations. The workshops are being run by industry experts, Food Allergy Aware Limited, Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy and Bournemouth University.Working in collaboration with the showFounder ofwill be running a 3-hour workshopon Tuesday 14March from 13.00.Many businesses offer a gluten free menu unaware of the cross-contamination issues and the importance of communication with the coeliac or intolerant customer. This workshop offers an insight in how to use positive communication to ensure your customer has confidence in your business and returns to ensure the upper hand over your competitors!A letter of attendance and practical tools are offered as part of the training. To find out more and book your space click this link http://www.fatc.co.uk/ events/food- allergy-awareness- works... , Founder ofwill be running a 1 hour workshop 'on Tuesday 15th March at 11.00am.Monica is the Amazon Best Selling author of two hospitality books,andand specialises in working operationally with the owner / managers of independent hotels and restaurants, focusing on their business structure and service delivery. In this workshop as you step into the shoes of your guests Monica will reveal her latest model of how to add value to your guest experience. A journey that all hospitality professionals should embark on.Full details of all workshops on offer including those from Bournemouth University over the two days can be found on this link http://www.hotelcateringretailshow.co.uk/ show-features/ ho...