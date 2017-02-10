 
Industry News





Hospitality Talks at the Hotel, Catering and Retail Show delivered by Top Industry Experts

 
 
hotel-catering-retail-show
hotel-catering-retail-show
 
BOURNEMOUTH, England - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hotel, Catering and Retail Show is returning to Bournemouth on the 14 – 15 March 2017 at the BIC centre.  The show offers a wide range of products from exhibitors across the industry, this year they are offering attendees the opportunity of specialist workshops to update their knowledge and be kept informed of current regulations. The workshops are being run by industry experts, Food Allergy Aware Limited, Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy and Bournemouth University.

Knowledgeable in Gluten free & Coeliac Disease?

Working in collaboration with the show Caroline Benjamin Founder of Food Allergy Aware Ltd will be running a 3-hour workshop 'Removing the FEAR of FreeFrom on your menu!' on Tuesday 14th March from 13.00.

Many businesses offer a gluten free menu unaware of the cross-contamination issues and the importance of communication with the coeliac or intolerant customer.  This workshop offers an insight in how to use positive communication to ensure your customer has confidence in your business and returns to ensure the upper hand over your competitors!  A letter of attendance and practical tools are offered as part of the training. To find out more and book your space click this link http://www.fatc.co.uk/events/food-allergy-awareness-works...

Want to add value to your Guest Experience?

Monica Or, Founder of Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy will be running a 1 hour workshop 'Revealing the 7 Rs to Creating Memorable Guest Journeys' on Tuesday 15th March at 11.00am.

Monica is the Amazon Best Selling author of two hospitality books, 'Star Quality Hospitality - The Key to a Successful Hospitality Business' and 'Star Quality Experience - The Hotelier's Guide to Creating Memorable Guest Journeys' and specialises in working operationally with the owner / managers of independent hotels and restaurants, focusing on their business structure and service delivery. In this workshop as you step into the shoes of your guests Monica will reveal her latest model of how to add value to your guest experience. A journey that all hospitality professionals should embark on.

Full details of all workshops on offer including those from Bournemouth University over the two days can be found on this link http://www.hotelcateringretailshow.co.uk/show-features/ho...

Contact
Monica Or
07973380913
***@starqualityhospitality.co.uk
End
