Industry News





HGA Announces California Staff Promotions to Vice President and Associate Vice President

 
 
HGA California Staff Promotions
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- HGA Architects and Engineers (HGA) has promoted two team members to vice president and four to associate vice president across its California offices. The promotions recognize the contributions each has made to HGA's growth as a leading design firm.

PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT:

San Francisco

Kevin Day, AIA, LEED AP, is the San Francisco office director and a principal focused on healthcare work.

San Jose

Scott Colson, AIA, LEED AP, is the San Jose office director and a principal focused on corporate work.

PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT:

Los Angeles

Kevin Donaghey, AIA, LEED AP, is a project manager focused on healthcare construction administration.

Sacramento

Bob Myers, S.E., LEED AP BD+C, is a structural engineer.

Beth Young is a senior project manager focused on healthcare work.

San Jose

Andrea Tobias is a business developer focused on corporate interiors work.

About HGA

HGA is an integrated architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in the healthcare, corporate, government, arts, community, higher education, and energy & infrastructure markets. Founded in 1953, HGA supports clients' goals by delivering responsive, innovative and sustainable design. Offices include Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose and Los Angeles, California; and Washington DC. Visit https://hga.com/ or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

