HGA Announces California Staff Promotions to Vice President and Associate Vice President
PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT:
San Francisco
Kevin Day, AIA, LEED AP, is the San Francisco office director and a principal focused on healthcare work.
San Jose
Scott Colson, AIA, LEED AP, is the San Jose office director and a principal focused on corporate work.
PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT:
Los Angeles
Kevin Donaghey, AIA, LEED AP, is a project manager focused on healthcare construction administration.
Sacramento
Bob Myers, S.E., LEED AP BD+C, is a structural engineer.
Beth Young is a senior project manager focused on healthcare work.
San Jose
Andrea Tobias is a business developer focused on corporate interiors work.
About HGA
HGA is an integrated architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in the healthcare, corporate, government, arts, community, higher education, and energy & infrastructure markets. Founded in 1953, HGA supports clients' goals by delivering responsive, innovative and sustainable design. Offices include Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose and Los Angeles, California; and Washington DC. Visit https://hga.com/
