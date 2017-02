STW Launches Blog for Engineers in the Off Highway Industry

STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, today announced the launch of its blog for the off highway engineering industry.

-- STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, today announced the launch of itsSTW's blog will be focused on articles and topics of interests to engineers working in the off highway industry, spanning theThe blog will have an emphasis on the latest developments in electronic controllers, measurement and telematics.The blog will includefor off highway engineers along with information on the latest products and solutions coming from STW.A key highlight of the blog will be examples of actual and potential real life applications of new technologies in various industries.Says Bob Geiger, President, STW-Technic, 'STW works on cutting edge projects worldwide with customers both large and small. STW is constantly looking for ways to learn from our customers and share our knowledge back with the community and the blog offers us one more avenue to do so.'STW ( www.stw-technic.com ) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)is also in the forefront of developing and prototyping electrification technologies – inverters, generators and motors, battery management systems – for mobile applications.