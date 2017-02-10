News By Tag
STW Launches Blog for Engineers in the Off Highway Industry
STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, today announced the launch of its blog for the off highway engineering industry.
STW's blog will be focused on articles and topics of interests to engineers working in the off highway industry, spanning the gamut of oil and gas, agriculture, municipal, transportation, construction and military industries. The blog will have an emphasis on the latest developments in electronic controllers, measurement and telematics.
The blog will include fresh videos on several common support and technical concerns for off highway engineers along with information on the latest products and solutions coming from STW.
A key highlight of the blog will be examples of actual and potential real life applications of new technologies in various industries.
Says Bob Geiger, President, STW-Technic, 'STW works on cutting edge projects worldwide with customers both large and small. STW is constantly looking for ways to learn from our customers and share our knowledge back with the community and the blog offers us one more avenue to do so.'
The blog is available at www.stwblog.com
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
