AdventureSmith Explorations Enhances Galapagos Experiences with Expanded Fleet and Charter Flights
While AdventureSmith Explorations is known primarily for its worldwide small ship cruise itineraries, in some destinations like the Galapagos, the company has created land tours as well.
One of the newest vessels in the region, Natural Paradise (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Compact as Natural Paradise is, her creative design includes private balconies opening off of four of her five suites. Two of the four standard cabins have expansive windows. Guests enjoy al fresco dining and a Jacuzzi on the top deck, and a spacious lounge that doubles as an inside dining room.
A dinghy ride transports passengers from the ship to islands with ease. Guests also have access to snorkeling equipment, wet suits and four double sea kayaks to further explore the Galapagos Islands while off ship. There are two fotopix underwater cameras onboard as well for guest use while snorkeling.
Natural Paradise operates two distinctive 8-day Galapagos cruise itineraries that when combined create a comprehensive 15-day/14-night cruise with no repeated landing sites. There are also two shorter 5- and 4-day routes that offer a variation of the 8-day Natural Paradise Northeastern Galapagos Islands Cruise. Customized 11 and 12 day voyages may also be arranged. See:
Natural Paradise - Northeastern Galapagos Islands 8 day/7 night (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Natural Paradise - Western Galapagos Islands 8 day/7 night (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
Natural Paradise - Eastern Galapagos Islands 5 day/4 night, from $3,445 per person double
Natural Paradise - Northern Galapagos Islands 4 day/3 night, from $2,645 per person double
While AdventureSmith Explorations is known primarily for its worldwide small ship cruise itineraries, in some destinations, including in the Galapagos, the company has created land tours as well. For the upcoming season the company has tweaked its 5, 7 and 8-day land-based Galapagos Island Hopper (from $2,830 per person double for five days) to include intra-island transport by both short charter flights and by speedboat. Nightly accommodations are at the finest boutique hotels in the region. All are waterfront lodges on Isabela, San Cristobal and Santa Cruz islands. Guests on a land-based itinerary are treated to viewing most of the region's iconic species as well as aerial views of Isabela Island's volcanic highlands and islets. An active day on this land-based program can include organized hikes of several miles, kayaking and snorkeling. An excursion to the rim of the Sierra Negra Volcano is a full-day endeavor for the most intrepid. Each evening, guests enjoy the local flair and specialties of a different restaurant.
This land-based tour allows more flexibility than a cruise program which is bound to a ship's schedule. Guests can rise early to go for runs, swim or spend additional time with the animals without the pressure of keeping to a set schedule. Downtime on the beaches, sunset walks, surfing and exploring the villages are part of the fun. Professional guide-led tours on land-based programs are usually kept to just 10 participants. Groups coming off of cruises are usually larger. A national park guide accompanies all groups on designated national park landing sites, while a private guide accompanies group-related activities at all times, in accordance with regionally mandated protocol. Other activities that may augment this land-based program are stand up paddle boarding, surfing, road biking and mountain biking. For details please see: http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
