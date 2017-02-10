News By Tag
Palm Beach Software Design Distinguishes Between Front End & Back End Development
Palm Beach Software Design wants to make sure you understand what is going on throughout the process. That is why they work on educating their customers, including discussing the differences between front end and back end development.
• The front end development part of your project refers to the viewable parts of your program/website. For example - menus, popups, tables, colors, or anything else that makes things look good.
• The back end development includes the "actions" behind how a website runs, the storing and retrieval of data, and workflow and communication of the system.
Businesses of all sizes can benefit from using the services of Palm Beach Software Design. They start by educating themselves about your business, and then use that expert knowledge of what you do to design a finished product that is effective for your company. Contact Palm Beach Software Design, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachsoftware.com or call (561) 572-0233.
