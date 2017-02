Rockland Chamber of Commerce announces John Medlin III and Jeffrey Phelps as co-chairs

End

-- The Rockland Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce John Medlin III and Jeffrey Phelps as the organization's co-chairs.Medlin is owner of Rockland Athletics Supplies, a family-owned and operated silk screening, embroidery and engraving business.Phelps is vice president/owner of Amos A. Phelps Insurance, a family-owned and operated insurance firm based in Rockland.As co-chairs, Medlin and Phelps will guide the Rockland Chamber, which has made the revitalization of the downtown a priority.With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.