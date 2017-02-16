 
Kirsten Pedersen joins NGL as Vice President Actuary

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors for National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company located in Madison, Wis. with over 100 years in the industry, appointed Kirsten Pedersen, FSA, MAAA to the position of Vice President Actuary.

Pedersen is responsible for the product and business development area of Actuarial. This is a newly created position to support the growth of NGL.

"Kirsten comes to NGL with over 20 years of experience in financial services. She is a knowledgeable life insurance expert with a strong background and demonstrated achievements in meeting the evolving business and market needs," said Tim Heaton, Senior Vice President Strategic Services at NGL. "Kirsten's role at NGL aligns with our commitment for growth with our current and potential new product lines."

Pedersen joins NGL from CUNA Mutual Group where she was Vice President, Compliance/Life Product Executive. Previously she worked at Penn Mutual Life and AIG. Besides managing product development and compliance, she held multiple senior leadership positions, including being responsible for operations and underwriting.

"I'm excited to join the team at NGL. I look forward to working with new and existing partners on the development and enhancement of our partnerships and products," said Pedersen.

Pedersen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-company

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

