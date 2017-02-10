News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Engage Signs Record Number of New Clients in 2016
Web design and development firm's new service model results in over 90-percent client retention rate
Engage attributes its growth to a focus on core strengths, such as DNN CMS expertise, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and third-party integrations, as well as mobile site development. Engage's new service model, Engage Evolution, was developed as a way for Engage to provide clients with proactive development services after their website launches. By employing Agile methodology, as well as making suggestions on new technologies and best practices, Engage ensures clients continually look forward, keeping their websites fresh years after it initially launches. The services included in Engage Evolution are based on the clients' needs and can include anything from system upgrades to adding additional functionalities to the website. To support this initiative, Engage doubled its project management staff.
Rich Campbell, co-founder and president, Engage, said, "To be the best partner for our clients we need to provide proactive support beyond the launch of their websites. It is important to give our clients the ability to evolve their websites as new business needs arise and new technology becomes available. Our Engage Evolution offering has filled this need and, when paired with the strength of our project managers, has resulted in higher-than-
Engage plans to expand its services to include marketing automation in 2017 to meet the increasing demand from its clients. By employing marketing automation strategies, companies can increase website traffic and capture more sales leads, ultimately leading to more sales.
About Engage
Engage is a full-service design and development firm whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage leverages the flexibility and scalability of the DNN-powered Evoq™ Content and Social management solutions to help businesses turn their ideas into elegantly crafted, professional websites. The DNN Platform is a well-established content management system (CMS) native to Microsoft .NET. Whether working directly with medium and large organizations, including franchises, nonprofits and associations, or collaborating with an agency, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered in St. Louis, Engage is both a DNN Certified Partner and a Microsoft Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.
Contact
Heather Andrews
***@dprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse