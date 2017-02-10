 
Ascensus Appoints Dennis Guetterman as Vice President of Business Development

Experienced Sales Executive Joins Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth
 
 
Dennis Guetterman, Ascensus' vice president of business development
Dennis Guetterman, Ascensus' vice president of business development
 
DRESHER, Pa. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, the nation's largest independent retirement plan and college savings services provider, has appointed Dennis Guetterman as vice president of business development for the firm's retirement division.

In this role, Mr. Guetterman will present Ascensus as a partner of choice for financial institutions, strengthening the firm's market position with IRAs, qualified plans, and health savings accounts (HSAs). He will also oversee Ascensus' sales team specializing in the firm's IRA, HSA, and ESA products and services. He brings more than twenty years of experience in the FinTech space and a strong background in client relationship building and strategic market planning.

Before joining Ascensus, Mr. Guetterman served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Automated Collection Services, Inc. where he was responsible for developing strategic growth initiatives and expanding corporate visibility. He also served as vice president of Array Services Group where he managed both the sales and operational staff. Mr. Guetterman received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

"Dennis has an impressive track record in driving sales growth for established products and services as well as new offerings," states Steve Christenson, Ascensus' executive vice president of retirement and health services. "With his leadership we'll continue to support the needs of both existing and new bank and credit union clients, helping them offer clients best-in-class retirement and health savings solutions."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit https://www.ascensus.com/.

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

