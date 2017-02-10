News By Tag
International Buyer Takes 90,463 SF Manufacturing Building in Phoenix for $5.65 Million
Principals Chris McClurg and Pete Batschelet secured the buyer, Scientex Phoenix, LLC, of Malaysia. Mark DiSabato, Principal with Atlantis Commercial, represented the seller, Dominion Enterprises, Norfolk, VA.
Scientex intends to start operations in Q2 2017 and will utilize the building for it's plastics extrusion line. This is their first expansion into the U.S. market and they intend to create up to 60 local jobs by year-end.
"We were excited to be working with international clients making their first foray into the Phoenix market. Scientex officials were very clear about what they wanted, which made the selection process a positive experience from the start," said McClurg.
The building sits on 3.58 acres and was constructed in 1986. It features an active rail line, heavy power, 10 exterior dock doors and 30' clear height. The property is strategically located less than a half mile south of I-10 and just east of the future Loop 202 freeway, which is currently under construction.
For more information:
CHRIS MCCLURG | PRINCIPAL
602.954-3766;
PETE BATSCHELET| PRINCIPAL
602.912-3522;
www.lee-associates.com
About Us
Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.
Media Contact
Matt DePinto
602-956-7777
mdepinto@leearizona.com
