Precision Machining in Green Bay Begins with Titletown Manufacturing

Experienced Metal Fabrication Shop Excels at Meeting Tight Tolerances
 
Titletown Manufacturing - precision machining
Titletown Manufacturing - precision machining
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Industrial manufacturers depend on their metal fabrication shop partners to supply parts using superior precision machining capabilities. Titletown Manufacturing has built a reputation for meeting just-in-time supply commitments along with short lead times for precision machining in Green Bay.

"We specialize in providing advanced precision machining services for customers throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Chris Fuss. "Our commitment to delivering high-quality parts at competitive prices is a perfect fit for manufacturers who have the same standards for their own products."

Titletown Manufacturing supplies parts for a diverse customer list that includes manufacturers of paper converting machines, printing machines, packaging machines and components of those machines, along with the marine, defense and fire truck manufacturing industries.

The company leverages the capabilities of CNC (computer numerical control) technology for its precision machining efforts, producing consistent and repeatable parts within .0001 of an inch tolerance.

"It's that type of consistent performance that our customers have come to expect," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Dan Hilliard. "Our team is cross-trained on a variety of equipment to ensure quality results regardless of who the individual operator may be."

Titletown Manufacturing executes precision machining on parts as small as one-quarter inch in diameter and one-half inch in length, and as large as 19 inches in diameter and 80 inches in length. The company has expertise in working with aluminum, brass, bronze, mild steel, plastic, hardened alloy and stainless steels up to RC 65.

About Titletown Manufacturing
Titletown Manufacturing is the operating division of Precision Tool & Die LLC, a trusted Northeast Wisconsin machine shop with more than 60 years of experience in metal parts machining, producing high-quality components and providing custom CNC machining, metalworking, grinding, and custom metal fabrication solutions for a wide range of industrial customers throughout the region. The company employs approximately 30 people at its facility at 1252 Marine Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

For more information on Titletown Manufacturing or to request a quote, please go to http://www.titletownmfg.com or call 920-435-9074.

View original post on precision machining in Green Bay here.

Contact
Dan Hilliard
920-435-9074
chris@titletownmfg.com

