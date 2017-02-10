St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Welcomes New Cad Specialist, Barbara Steinbach

Contact

-- Schaub & Srote Architects, LLC. is pleased to announce the hiring of Barbara L. Steinbach as Cad Specialist and their newest addition to the growing architectural firm. Steinbach comes to Schaub & Srote with a degree in architecture from University of Kansas and a professional career of nearly 20 years in architectural design and project management with numerous firms across the country. Steinbach possesses significant experience preparing construction documents in the residential, commercial and institutional sectors. Along with new construction, she also has experience with historical renovation projects.As a Cad Specialist, Steinbach is responsible for preparing detailed drawings of architectural designs according to specifications prepared by the firm's Architects. Her role will assist the Architects with drafting and development of projects using AutoCAD and other 3D modeling software programs."We are very pleased to have Barabara on our team," stated David Schaub, principal partner of Schaub & Srote. "Her range of experience and skills will further increase our efficiency and allow us to continue to exceed client expectations."About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural expertise and interior design in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.For more information: