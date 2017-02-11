 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Finding the Perfect Match: How Social Media is helping VHR find the best Job Matches

Wouldn't it be great if you could simply wave a magic career wand and conjure up your perfect job? How much time would this save? Sadly it's not that simple!
 
 
VHR's Technical Job Matching Service
VHR's Technical Job Matching Service
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's digital landscape, social media is facilitating the long and draining job hunting process for both the employee and employers. Professional social media platforms such as Linkedin and Job Application services such as Monster or Indeed can help the avid career hunter track down their next move, however, today it still can still be an arduous process that can't guarantee you'll be matched to that dream job.

In 2017, according to the CareerBuilder's annual social media recruitment survey, 60 percent of companies are using social media sites to research and find prospective job candidates. HR managers and employers are now saving time by using job boards and hiring tools that allow smarter integration with social networking sites and professional networks.

Perfect Profiles help with a Perfect Match

Your online profile is now more important than ever as employers trawl the internet trying to match you to their latest job opportunities.

Job hunters should use social media to follow the brands, companies and employers that they want to work for. Companies often advertise amazing opportunities on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and source new talent via their web searches. VHR regularly posts opportunities, careers tips and advice for job seekers in the UK, Europe and UAE.

As a global recruitment consultancy, VHR, is active on across many social media channels, continuously updating the job boards with new jobs in aviation, F1 and their specialist engineering sectors. For those working, and employing in engineering, VHR aims to provide the access and opportunities for people to discover their "Perfect Job Match".

"The dynamic presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram allows us to reach our amazing people all over the world who looking for a job match in the Aerospace, Formula 1, Defence and Marine industries" commented Danny Brooks, VHR's Managing Director.

"Once a talented candidate social profile is completed, job hunters can engage with VHR, sending CVs, or simply chatting through Social Media....Our specialist technical recruitment consultants add the final magic through recognising individuals unique skills and match to clients needs" added the International Recruiter.

"Equally, for companies looking for the perfect candidate match, VHR has an extensive worldwide database of incredible engineers and specialist technicians across the technical, maintenance and manufacturing industries. Together with our international presence and recruitment network, we're able to find the right matches for entire teams or new departments" said Danny Brooks during a recent recruitment briefing.

Contact VHR for more information on Job Matching, technical recruitment and amazing career opportunities.

web: www.v-hr.com

call: +44 (0) 20 7500 7980

email: pressoffice@v-hr.com

About VHR:

VHR (Virtual Human Resources Group Ltd) is a specialist technical recruitment company operating in the four key sectors of Aerospace & Aviation, F1 & Automotive, Engineering & Defence and Marine Services. Headquartered in London and with offices in Manchester, Prague, and Abu Dhabi. VHR supports its clients by providing master vendor, managed and on-demand contract and permanent recruitment services globally.

Click to Share