Upcoming Social Sandbox-MMORPG, The Exiled Supporter Pack Details Revealed
Full details for the support packs are below:
Nomad Pack | Price: $19.99
The Nomad Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:
Names and Slots
• One character slot per season.
• Reserve one character name forever.
Account Progression
• Avatar picture and title: Nomad
• Avatar frame and background: Copper
In-game Items
• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors
• Dance animation
Seeker Pack | Price: $39.99
The Seeker Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:
Names and Slots
• Two character slots per season (instead of one).
• Reserve up to two character names forever.
Account Progression
• 15% fame gain boost (unlock new account ranks faster)
• Two instead of one daily challenge slots (even faster ranks!)
• Avatar picture and title: Seeker + Nomad
• Avatar frame and background: Silver + Copper
In-game Items
• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors
• Dance and Taunt animations
Vanguard Pack | Price: $79.99
The Vanguard Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:
Names and Slots
• Three character slots per season (instead of one).
• Reserve up to three character names forever.
Account Progression
• 25% fame gain boost (unlock new account ranks faster)
• Two instead of one daily challenge slots (even faster ranks!)
• Avatar picture and title: Vanguard + Seeker + Nomad
• Avatar frame and background: Gold + Silver + Copper
In-game Items
• Unique Snapper pet to follow you around
• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors
• Unique remains skin (for items you leave behind)
• Dance and Taunt animations
Collector's Edition Content
• Digital Soundtrack
• Digital Artbook
About
The Exiled is a social sandbox MMORPG where survival strategy meets skill-based PvP combat. Cooperate or conquer, craft or combat; every decision is critical as you seek to flourish in a forsaken valley. A classless system means you shape your character to fit your style of play. With no grind, full loot and unrestricted PvP clashes, you must constantly balance risk and reward as you decide how to interact with the world and your fellow players.
Relevant Links
Website - http://the-exiled.co
