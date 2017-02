Upcoming Social Sandbox-MMORPG, The Exiled Supporter Pack Details Revealed

Contact

-- Independent game development studio, Fairytale Distillery today revealed full details of tiered supporter packs for upcoming social sandbox-MMORPG,. With The Exiled being free to play for everybody for 7 days, the supporter packs will allow players to pay a one time fee and play The Exiled for as long as they like.Full details for the support packs are below:The Nomad Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:Names and Slots• One character slot per season.• Reserve one character name forever.Account Progression• Avatar picture and title: Nomad• Avatar frame and background: CopperIn-game Items• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors• Dance animationThe Seeker Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:Names and Slots• Two character slots per season (instead of one).• Reserve up to two character names forever.Account Progression• 15% fame gain boost (unlock new account ranks faster)• Two instead of one daily challenge slots (even faster ranks!)• Avatar picture and title: Seeker + Nomad• Avatar frame and background: Silver + CopperIn-game Items• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors• Dance and Taunt animationsThe Vanguard Pack gives players unlimited access to The Exiled and contains the following:Names and Slots• Three character slots per season (instead of one).• Reserve up to three character names forever.Account Progression• 25% fame gain boost (unlock new account ranks faster)• Two instead of one daily challenge slots (even faster ranks!)• Avatar picture and title: Vanguard + Seeker + Nomad• Avatar frame and background: Gold + Silver + CopperIn-game Items• Unique Snapper pet to follow you around• Unique skins for all Tier 0 weapons and armors• Unique remains skin (for items you leave behind)• Dance and Taunt animationsCollector's Edition Content• Digital Soundtrack• Digital ArtbookFor more detailed information on The Exiled, please visit the Steam store page ( http://store.steampowered.com/ app/332650/ ).The Exiled is a social sandbox MMORPG where survival strategy meets skill-based PvP combat. Cooperate or conquer, craft or combat; every decision is critical as you seek to flourish in a forsaken valley. A classless system means you shape your character to fit your style of play. With no grind, full loot and unrestricted PvP clashes, you must constantly balance risk and reward as you decide how to interact with the world and your fellow players.Steam Store Page - http://store.steampowered.com/app/332650/Website - http://the-exiled.co Press Kit - http://presskit.the-exiled.co/sheet.php?p=the_exiled