Jessica Lovatt Selected As Director Of Education For The First Coast Manufacturers Association

Contact

Les Loggins Marketing

***@gmail.com Les Loggins Marketing

End

-- The First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA) has selected Jessica Lovatt as Director of Education, announced Lake Ray, president of FCMA.Lovatt's responsibilities will include facilitating and handling work with the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and Workforce Development committees for the association.EHS work involves identifying issues that impact manufacturers;working with legislative and regulatory issues; dealing with pollution prevention and conservation;and forming partnerships with regulators and environmental organizations.Workforce Development focuses attention on human resource issues facing manufacturers and developing educational and training programs for members, both internally with workshops, and through partnerships with local educational institutions.Lovatt also serves as Vice President for Sales and Marketing for the Volusia Manufacturing Association, where she worked for the last four years in membership and the Chamber ambassador program. Her father founded that manufacturing association in 1980 and she has literally grown up in the trade industry."Jessica's background and experience will help us address the important and emerging issues within FCMA and manufacturing in Northeast Florida," said Ray.The First Coast Manufacturers Association is a non-profit trade association serving Northeast Florida. There are over 1,500 manufacturing companies on the First Coast, supplying over 30,000 jobs and generating nearly 15% of the total gross regional product. Additional media information on FCMA is available at www.fcmaweb.com.