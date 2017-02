Free "Safety Around Water" Week at Simi YMCA--March 27- 31

The 40-minute daily classes are designed for those will little or no swimming experience.

-- The Simi Valley Family YMCA is holding a "Safety Around Water" (SAW) week March 27 through March 31. During the week, children can take part in free water safety and basic swimming programs in the Y's indoor heated pool (3200 Cochran St., Simi Valley). Classes are open to YMCA members and nonmembers. SAW coincides with the Simi Valley Unified School District's spring recess.The 40-minute daily classes are designed for those will little or no swimming experience. They are grouped by age: preschool (3 to 5 year olds) and youth (6 to 10 year olds). Morning and evening classes are available. In addition, on Friday, March 31, participants and their families can take part in family swim time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m."It's so important that kids are water safe," says John Edwards, the Y's aquatics director. "SAW is a great way to get kids comfortable around water and learn basic safety tips."Space is limited. Registration begins February 27. To register, call the Simi Y at 805-583-5338. For more information, go to http://www.sevymca.org/ simivalley/ SAW is possible because of contributions from business and community members. SAW is a pilot program at the Simi Y. Other Southeast Ventura County YMCA branches will be offering the program shortly.