ICE selects Remeha boilers as part of refurbishment programme
The existing boilers, which were nearly 30 years old, had been subject to review for a number of years. However, with additional improvements planned for the year, it was decided to use this opportunity to carry out the boiler replacement.
Increasing the efficiency of the heating provision was a key requirement for the ICE, to improve the reliability of the service and reduce energy usage and costs.
Following an invitation to tender, Remeha recommended replacing the old boiler plant with one Gas 610 Eco Pro and one Gas 310 Eco Pro high efficiency boiler to meet the heat demand. The Remeha bid was successful for two reasons: the renowned quality of the condensing boilers, as testified by existing clients, and the superior aftersales and maintenance service which includes an excellent parts and labour warranty.
Consultant Peter Slender, of Slender Winter Partnership (SWP) Ltd, said:
"I have personally known Remeha for many years. They are a proven, tried-and-tested product and for this reason we have used them on many occasions throughout the last 30 plus years."
Phil Ackers, Head of Building Services at the ICE, commented:
"We're extremely pleased with the heating refurbishment project which went smoothly and to schedule. The new Remeha boilers are performing well, delivering the required high efficiency and reliability. An added advantage is their compact size which has allowed us to rationalise the plant room so that it not only looks great and but offers easier future maintenance."
With the energy-efficient Remeha 310/610 Eco Pro boilers now fully operational, the ICE are anticipating significant energy savings in the region of 30 to 50%.
In addition to the boiler replacement project, the refurbishment included creating a new members' resource centre in the upper library, providing an infrastructure Learning Hub in the main library, and carrying out extensive conservation work to both the exterior and interior of the Grade II-listed building.
