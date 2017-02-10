Accumen Hires Experienced Patient Blood Transfusion Talent

Jorgenson joins Accumen as Patient Blood Management Client Lead

-- Accumen Inc. is excited to announce its recent hiring of Melanie Jorgenson, RN, BSN, as a new Patient Blood Management Client Delivery Lead. In her new role, Jorgenson will work with hospital and health system partners of Accumen to implement Comprehensive Patient Blood Management programs (cPBM).As a member of the PBM team, Jorgenson will educate healthcare leaders and hospital staff on the intricacies and opportunities of a cPBM program. She brings direct instructional experience having served as a nursing instructor for the North Seattle Community College and supporting regional hospitals in Seattle by developing transfusion educational resources. "We are so pleased to have Melanie join the team to optimize educational opportunities for our clients to ensure safe and appropriate blood utilization for better patient care," says Joe Thomas, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.Prior to joining Accumen, Jorgenson served as the Chief Transfusion Safety Officer at Seattle's Puget Sound Blood Center where she supervised a team of blood center hospital transfusion safety officers and accrued a wealth of knowledge on patient care, safe transfusion practices, and strategies for educating medical professionals. As a graduate of the University of Washington and a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certificate holder, Jorgenson has served as faculty and chaired committees along with holding membership in several national trade associations including AABB, AACN, and SABM. Jorgenson also has the privilege of serving on the AABB's PBM Standards Committee. This overall experience will allow her to excel at Accumen as a great asset to a team that strives toward excellence and improving patient care.For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM), visit Accumen.com.Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.Accumen –® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.comMedia ContactCindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AccumenPhone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.comAccumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160