Country(s)
Industry News
Chat Sports Announces Record Audience of Over 100 Million in January
Chat Sports Live: The leader in live sports content on Facebook
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Chat Sports & Chat Sports Live reached a record audience last month, topping the 100 million mark for the first time. The company's offering, which includes personalized web content, a leading mobile application for iPhone and Android, and the sports industry's foremost Facebook Live studio, delivers digital programming to the mobile-centric demographic.
With the pending release of a dedicated Facebook Live application for television, Chat Sports is continuing to grow its staff in 2017 towards its goal of 24/7 programming across multiple platforms. "The appetite for on-demand, no-strings-attached video content is only growing, and we're thrilled to be a market leader in the space," said Founder and CEO James Yoder.
"We opened the video studio in beta in July when we saw the huge potential of live, up-to-the-minute, and highly social sports programming to enthrall the cord-cutting generation,"
The company's top shows like NFL Recap & NFL Mock Draft Live have captured a loyal following on Facebook Live. A recent episode of NFL Mock Draft gave the audience unfiltered access to 30 different journalists from across the NFL. Select programming is also available on Twitter Live and coming soon to YouTube Live. The company also has dedicated team-focused content for nine teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan Wolverines, and the New England Patriots.
About Chat Sports:
Launched on iPhone in March 2014, Chat Sports is the leading sports media brand on mobile. Complemented by a staff of full-time writers and hundreds of nationwide contributors, Chat Sports produces hundreds of original articles across all major American sports each month. With its unique curation technology, Chat Sports also delivers millions of fans over 200,000 unique pieces of sports content monthly from 2,000+ sources along with live scores powered by SportRadar. As the first full-service sports media channel on Facebook Live, Chat Sports produces over 20 hours of live, produced video content weekly. The company now reaches over 100 million sports fans monthly across all platforms.
Chat Sports has raised $3MM to date from top venture firms and strategic angel investors. The company is an official partner of Sports Illustrated and was of Super Bowl 50, while also producing the nationally acclaimed Minds Behind the Game panel series.
Contact
Chat Sports
Suzi Alvarez
***@chatsports.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse