Revenge Makeover Gives DC Single Women a New Body and Style

 
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- My Style DNA launches its fitness boot camp and glamour makeover program to begin on Monday, March 6, 2017

With divorce on the rise and more women remaining single longer, the desire to live a healthier and fit lifestyle has emerged. The Revenge Makeover Program bridges weight loss and appearance to cultivate a complete look for these women.

Revenge Makeover

Monday, March 6, 2017 – Friday, May 6, 2017

9:00am & 7:00pm (Mondays - Fridays)

My Style DNA launches its fitness boot camp and glamour makeover program for single women in the Washington, DC areas. These woman may be single due to divorce, or who were bullied as teens and want to seek revenge by getting healthy, fit and glammed. "What better way to seek revenge then by showing off a new hot body and style?" says founder Tona Michelle.

The Revenge Makeover is a two part Program that comprises of a fitness boot camp and glamour makeover.

The Fitness

Is an 8-week high intensity interval training exercise boot camp from a Celebrity Personal Fitness Trainer. In addition, the participants will receive a nutritional meal plan to help aid in their weight loss.

The Glamour Makeover

The second portion of this Program is the makeover. Participants receives
- Style Makeover & Consultation from a Style Expert
- Professional Hairstyling
- Professional Makeup Application
- Professional personal photoshoot of their transformation

At the end of the 8 - week fitness boot camp, participants receive a head-to-toe makeover and have professional photos taken.

What is the Revenge Makeover Program?

The Revenge Makeover Program is an 8-week fitness boot camp and glamour makeover program for single women in Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia areas.

For further information visit http://www.revengemakeover.club

Tona Michelle
