Search Engine Optimization For CRE Mortgage Brokers – Winston Rowe & Associates
Increase your visibility on Google for more prospective customers with these common sense Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques.
Search engine optimization (SEO) can help get you there by generating a steady stream of web traffic.
Define your target customer. "Ask yourself: Who buys my products? What do they need that we can provide? When are they likely to buy our products? Where do they live and/or work? Why should they buy from us instead of competitors?"
Build a mobile-responsive website. If you don't have a mobile-friendly website, your ranking in search engines will be penalized.
Google doesn't want to send users to a site that's not quick and easy to navigate on a smartphone.
Optimize your web site based on Google's best practices. Bone up on what it takes to rank in local searches, and you'll be more informed as you execute your SEO plan.
Create content that raises awareness and helps potential customers. Give people a reason to stay on your site and a reason to return to your site. Helpful 'how-to' videos and other instructive, interactive content will help you build a trusting relationship with potential customers.
Invest time in link building and raising the "authority" of your website. When other websites link to yours, it signals to search engines that you're an authority on related topics.
Google considers links created by someone else as the "Holy Grail" of all links, because these are the hardest to get.
Winston Rowe & Associates provides a free business review website which provides back links to their associates and colleagues because they feel that helping other business people is an investment in their own future.
Having your business featured on a news outlet, submitting a guest blog entry or being linked to by a reputable organization like your local chamber of commerce are all examples of effective link-building for SEO.
This article was prepared by Winston Rowe & Associates a no upfront fee commercial real estate advisory and due diligence firm. They can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or visit them on line at http://www.winstonrowe.com
