Dramatic reduction of euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs revealed by Tennessee animal shelter
Latest episode of Pets and Their People the popular show produced by Tellico Village Broadcasting examines how cooperation between SNAP, local Friends of Animal Group and the county animal shelter have helped save the lives of thousands of animals
"The truth of the matter is," says Claire Moxim Monroe County Friends of Animals Board Member and host of the Tellico Village Broadcasting popular program Pets and Their People, "That If pet cats and dogs are not spayed or neutered there will always be an oversupply of adoptable cats and dogs. The result will be that shelters will be forced to euthanize some adoptable cats and dogs because there simply isn't room."
Keith Sanderson creator and producer of Pets and Their People wanted to do something to help draw awareness to the power of Spay/Neuter, so he decided that since the last Tuesday of every February is Spay/Neuter day, the February episode is a good time to deal with the subject.
Sanderson who also created and hosted the popular Pet Life Radio Series Max A Pooch's Awesome Animal Advocates says, "Of the 70 episodes we did, Bob Barker Animal Advocate and Television Personality was my most memorable guest. The reason? At the age of 91 he spoke so passionately and elquently about Spay/Neuter. I hope we can help carry that message to the audience of Pets and Their People."
The February guests of Pets and There People are Director of Spay Tennessee Julie Jacobson and Mike Cleverdon of Monroe County Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP).
During their discussion Jacobson and Cleverdon provide compelling evidence that spay/neuter ireduces euthanasia rates of adoptoable cats and dogs. In there are also many other benefits.
Moxim says, "After viewing this episode I believe viewers will understand why Spay/Neuter programs provide an amazing."
It is recommended that those who love animals and work to make no-kill shelters reality they not only view this episode of Pets and Their People, and they share the online link https://vimeo.com/
More about Pets and Their People and About Tellico Village Broadcasting:
http://www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org
Pets and Their People is the unique and already popular Tellico Village Broadcasting production that explores the symbiotic relationships between companion animals and humans. The first episode closely examined the amazing scent detection abilities of K9s and the detection of cancer. Future episodes will continue to delve into the rich and complex relationships between pets and their people.
Pets and their People is hosted by Claire Moxim a resident of Tellico Village. Moxim trained dogs for 30 years and was PR director for Monroe County Friends of Animals where she is still a board member.
Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. The web site for Tellico Village Broadcasting is: www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.com
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.:
www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org
