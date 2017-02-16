 
News By Tag
* Spay Tennessee
* Snap
* Pets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tellico Village
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Dramatic reduction of euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs revealed by Tennessee animal shelter

Latest episode of Pets and Their People the popular show produced by Tellico Village Broadcasting examines how cooperation between SNAP, local Friends of Animal Group and the county animal shelter have helped save the lives of thousands of animals
 
 
TV program examines best way to reduce euthanasa of adoptable cats and dogs
TV program examines best way to reduce euthanasa of adoptable cats and dogs
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spay Tennessee
Snap
Pets

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Tellico Village - Tennessee - US

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Eventually eliminating the euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs is a goal that animal shelters across the United States  strive to achieve. The challenge to achieve this goal can be more difficult In parts of the rural south where spay/neuter of pets is less apt to be practiced by some owners.

"The truth of the matter is," says Claire Moxim Monroe County Friends of Animals Board Member and host of the Tellico Village Broadcasting popular program Pets and Their People, "That If  pet cats and dogs are not spayed or neutered there will always be an oversupply of adoptable cats and dogs. The result will be that shelters will be forced to euthanize some adoptable cats and dogs because there simply isn't room."

Keith Sanderson creator and producer of Pets and Their People wanted to do something to help draw awareness to the power of Spay/Neuter, so he decided that since the last Tuesday of every February is Spay/Neuter day, the February episode is a good time to deal with the subject.

Sanderson who also created and hosted the popular Pet Life Radio Series Max A Pooch's Awesome Animal Advocates says, "Of the 70 episodes we did, Bob Barker Animal Advocate and Television Personality was my most memorable guest. The reason? At the age of 91 he spoke so passionately and elquently about Spay/Neuter.  I hope we can help carry that message to the audience of Pets and Their People."

The February guests of Pets and There People are Director of Spay Tennessee Julie Jacobson and Mike Cleverdon of Monroe County Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP).

During their discussion Jacobson and Cleverdon provide compelling evidence   that spay/neuter ireduces euthanasia rates of adoptoable cats and dogs. In   there are also many other benefits.

Moxim says, "After viewing this episode I believe viewers will understand why Spay/Neuter programs provide an amazing."

It is recommended that those who love animals and work to make no-kill shelters reality they not only view this episode of Pets and Their People, and they share the online link https://vimeo.com/204955068 with their friends, colleagues and associates, as well as post it on their social media sites




More about Pets and Their People and About Tellico Village Broadcasting:
http://www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org
Pets and Their People is the unique and already popular Tellico Village Broadcasting production that explores the symbiotic relationships between companion animals and humans. The first episode closely examined the amazing scent detection abilities of K9s and the detection of cancer. Future episodes will continue to delve into the rich and complex relationships between pets and their people.

Pets and their People is hosted by Claire Moxim a resident of Tellico Village. Moxim trained dogs for 30 years and was PR director for Monroe County Friends of Animals where she is still a board member.

Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. The web site  for Tellico Village Broadcasting is:  www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.com

TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.

TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.:
www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org

Contact
Keith Sanderson
***@maxapooch.com
End
Source:Tellico Village Broadcasting
Email:***@maxapooch.com Email Verified
Tags:Spay Tennessee, Snap, Pets
Industry:Pets
Location:Tellico Village - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Max A. Pooch PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share