NAIOP New Jersey Announces 2017 Commercial Real Estate Awards Honorees

30th Annual Gala to be held May 11 at The Palace at Somerset Park
 
 
2017 Honoree bar
PARAMUS, N.J. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Jersey Chapter of NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association, has announced the recipients of its 2017 Commercial Real Estate Awards. The awardswill be presented during the Thirtieth Annual Commercial Real Estate Awards Gala, to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at The Palace at Somerset Park, Somerset, N.J.

Arthur M. Greenbaum of Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Impact Award will be presented to JLL. Hollister Construction Services LLC and Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Company LLC will receive the Industry Service Awards.

The winners of the Deal of the Year Awards will be revealed at the Gala.

The Thirtieth Annual Gala is chaired by: Kim Brennan, Colliers International; Seena Stein, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; and Ed Walsh, Avison Young. The members-only Gala ticket pre-sale is open now through March 17. Ticket sales will open to the public on March 18.

For complete details and updates, visit www.naiopnj.org/Gala30.

About NAIOP New Jersey

Caryl Communications/Evelyn Weiss-Francisco
***@caryl.com
Source:NAIOP
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, NAIOP, New Brunswick, 30th Annual Gala
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Paramus - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
