Prediq Media Launches Small Business Digital Marketing Software

-- Prediq Media announced today that it has launched a new software for its small- and mid-sized clients to manage their digital marketing all in one place. The Prediq Media platform features a suite of services that will allow businesses to strengthen their online presence.With a comprehensive business center and a host of features, the software gives businesses access to the most important elements of their digital presence, including listings, reputation management, SEO, social media, brand analytics, reviews, and more. The new platform gives small- and mid-sized businesses the tools often only used by large brands."Because the scope of digital marketing is so broad and the work is very technical and labor-intensive, in years past we've been unable to offer cost-effective services to small- and medium-sized businesses,"said Alex Oliveira, CEO of Prediq Media. "We're thrilled to offer our new platform to companies looking for a full suite of premium services – bringing high value without the inflated price point."Businesses can choose one of two models of the software that will best fit their needs. The standard package will give businesses access to all the marketing features on the platform, as well as the insights and analytics to track and measure the success of their campaigns. The premium package includes dedicated success management team members who will create, manage, optimize and measure all the digital marketing campaigns for the clients, while also allowing access to measure the health of their company's online presence.Prediq Media Group is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida. With an emphasis on social media marketing, search marketing and lead generation, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit http://prediqmedia.com