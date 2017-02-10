News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Palm Beach Business Lawyer Steinfeld honored as AV Preeminent Lawyer for Five Consecutive Years
Mr. Steinfeld was also recognized by Martindale-Hubbell© with its 2016 Judicial Edition rating. This special rating signifies that of the Judges polled about Mr. Steinfeld, they all returned the highest praise warranting the prestigious Judicial Edition AV-Preeminent© rating.
The Law Office of David Steinfeld is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and serves clients throughout the State and in other States. Mr. Steinfeld also teaches Judges and lawyers about technology in the legal process. Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Firm's website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.
Contact
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse