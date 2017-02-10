 
Palm Beach Business Lawyer Steinfeld honored as AV Preeminent Lawyer for Five Consecutive Years

 
 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida Board Certified business litigation lawyer, David Steinfeld, Esq., has been recognized by the 140-year-old Nationwide attorney rankings organization Martindale-Hubbell© for maintaining its highest certification of AV-Preeminent© for five consecutive years.  Only a fraction of licensed attorneys qualify for the AV-Preeminent ranking, which is highest ranking attainable and is only awarded after a lengthy vetting process through local Judges and attorneys.

Mr. Steinfeld was also recognized by Martindale-Hubbell© with its 2016 Judicial Edition rating.  This special rating signifies that of the Judges polled about Mr. Steinfeld, they all returned the highest praise warranting the prestigious Judicial Edition AV-Preeminent© rating.

The Law Office of David Steinfeld is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and serves clients throughout the State and in other States.  Mr. Steinfeld also teaches Judges and lawyers about technology in the legal process.  Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Firm's website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.

