 
News By Tag
* Figure Skating
* Theatre On Ice
* Nations Cup
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waterford
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


International Theatre On Ice Event Comes To Michigan For First Time

Nations' Cup To Showcase Top Figure Skating Teams from Six Countries in Theatrical Performances at Ann Arbor's Yost Arena
 
 
Harmony Theatre Co. Senior Team are former World Champions from Hartland, Mich.
Harmony Theatre Co. Senior Team are former World Champions from Hartland, Mich.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Figure Skating
* Theatre On Ice
* Nations Cup

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Waterford - Michigan - US

WATERFORD, Mich. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Nations' Cup Theatre On Ice event will feature the top teams from six countries competing in the newest—and most creative—discipline of figure skating when it arrives at Ann Arbor's Yost Arena, April 20 – 23, 2017, for its Michigan debut.  The Ice House Skating Academy in Hartland, Michigan, home to the Harmony Theatre Company national and world champions, won the bid to host this U.S. Figure Skating sanctioned event.

Similar to a professional ice show in its capacity to entertain audiences, Theatre On Ice (TOI) is a form of competitive figure skating that combines the grace of figure skating with the excitement of theater and dance. Teams consist of 14-20 men and women performing programs that include elaborate costuming, entertaining themes, portable props and various elements of pairs, ice dance, freestyle and synchronized skating combined in a routine of up to six minutes set to music.  The programs will be judged by U.S. and international officials and are evaluated on technical merit and presentation with emphasis on originality, costuming, artistry and musicality.

Approximately 30-40 teams from six countries, including leaders from France, Russia and Australia are expected to perform in the novice, junior, senior and adult divisions. Teams will be selected to participate by their respective nation's governing body, with American teams being selected by the U.S. Figure Skating Theatrical Skating Committee.   This will be the second time the U.S. has hosted this international interclub event (2011; Hyannis, Massachusetts).

All-event tickets and single event tickets are available now on the event website at www.2017nationscup.com/product/tickets.  Single day event tickets are $15, or an all-event pass is available for pre-sale for $50.  Tickets purchased online will be held at will-call under the purchaser's name. Box office days/times will be added shortly for the week of April 17-23, 2017. The adult division of the competition is officially referred to as the 2017 Adult Gold Cup and is included in ticket pricing for the Nations' Cup.  At this time, the tentative competition schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 20: Adult Gold Cup Choreographic Exercise (CE)

Friday, April 21: Adult Gold Cup Freeskate (FS), Adult Gold Cup Awards Ceremony, Nations' Cup Opening Ceremony

Saturday, April 22: Nations' Cup Novice CE, Junior CE, Senior CE

Sunday, April 23: Nations' Cup Novice FS, Junior FS, Senior FS, Nations' Cup Awards Ceremony

While many disciplines of figure skating are becoming increasingly less creative due to new judging regulations that can restrict choreographic freedoms, instead placing emphasis on technical merit and the accumulation of points, this very creative and entertaining new form of competitive, team figure skating is just beginning to gain momentum in the United States.

Theatre On Ice (TOI), known as Ballet on Ice in Europe, is a relatively new competitive discipline combining skating with elements of theater and dance.  This highly visual, entertaining new discipline features teams of up to 20 skaters using all aspects of figure skating to incorporate a theme, emotion or story, into a program enhanced by music. Similar to an ice show, it is a package that includes five dimensions:

· Theme  • Music/Sound • Choreography/Skating movements • Performance/The rapport between the skaters and/or sub-groups of skaters • Costuming, props and/or scenery

The beauty of Theatre on Ice is not only its capacity to transcend the literal and to create emotion, but in its ability to incorporate any and all types of figure skating to produce the ideal performance.  There is no limit to the number of free skating, pairs, ice dance or synchronized skating elements which can be used to develop the routine, and both men and women may compete together on the same team.

As a result, the final pieces of choreography—which can last up to six minutes in the freeskate program—are full of innovative patterns and movements, creative interpretation and acting, exciting pair and group lifts, enhanced by jumps and spins, footwork, synchronized group steps and sometimes, even a bit of dancing! Of course, there is a technical side to the performance which is also considered and judged, yet the emphasis remains on how the technical elements are consistent with one another and give the feeling of harmony and balance.

The Harmony Theatre Company (http://www.harmonytheatrecompany.com/), representing the Ice House Skating Academy in Hartland, Michigan, has emerged at the national leader at all levels of competition.  Harmony teams are three-time National Senior Champions, including the most recent 2016 National Championships held in Alabama; four-time National Novice and Adult National Champions; and the 2015 Nations' Cup Junior Champions.  Led by the mother-daughter duo of Michelle and Piercyn Hunt, herself a six-time national gold medalist, the club has grown from three teams in 2010 to six teams and 112 skaters in 2016.  Click here to see Harmony Senior Team compete at the 2015 Nations' Cup (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol7_JQg3DUI), where they received second place.



For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2017 Nations' Cup Interclub Theatre On Ice Event, visit  www.2017nationscup.com (http://2017nationscup.com/) or the event facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/2017NationsCup. Email for info at:  2017NationsCup@gmail.com.

Contact
Heather Blasko
***@comcast.net
End
Source:2017 Nations' Cup
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Figure Skating, Theatre On Ice, Nations Cup
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Waterford - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Heather Blasko PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share