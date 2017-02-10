News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International Theatre On Ice Event Comes To Michigan For First Time
Nations' Cup To Showcase Top Figure Skating Teams from Six Countries in Theatrical Performances at Ann Arbor's Yost Arena
Similar to a professional ice show in its capacity to entertain audiences, Theatre On Ice (TOI) is a form of competitive figure skating that combines the grace of figure skating with the excitement of theater and dance. Teams consist of 14-20 men and women performing programs that include elaborate costuming, entertaining themes, portable props and various elements of pairs, ice dance, freestyle and synchronized skating combined in a routine of up to six minutes set to music. The programs will be judged by U.S. and international officials and are evaluated on technical merit and presentation with emphasis on originality, costuming, artistry and musicality.
Approximately 30-40 teams from six countries, including leaders from France, Russia and Australia are expected to perform in the novice, junior, senior and adult divisions. Teams will be selected to participate by their respective nation's governing body, with American teams being selected by the U.S. Figure Skating Theatrical Skating Committee. This will be the second time the U.S. has hosted this international interclub event (2011; Hyannis, Massachusetts)
All-event tickets and single event tickets are available now on the event website at www.2017nationscup.com/
Thursday, April 20: Adult Gold Cup Choreographic Exercise (CE)
Friday, April 21: Adult Gold Cup Freeskate (FS), Adult Gold Cup Awards Ceremony, Nations' Cup Opening Ceremony
Saturday, April 22: Nations' Cup Novice CE, Junior CE, Senior CE
Sunday, April 23: Nations' Cup Novice FS, Junior FS, Senior FS, Nations' Cup Awards Ceremony
While many disciplines of figure skating are becoming increasingly less creative due to new judging regulations that can restrict choreographic freedoms, instead placing emphasis on technical merit and the accumulation of points, this very creative and entertaining new form of competitive, team figure skating is just beginning to gain momentum in the United States.
Theatre On Ice (TOI), known as Ballet on Ice in Europe, is a relatively new competitive discipline combining skating with elements of theater and dance. This highly visual, entertaining new discipline features teams of up to 20 skaters using all aspects of figure skating to incorporate a theme, emotion or story, into a program enhanced by music. Similar to an ice show, it is a package that includes five dimensions:
· Theme • Music/Sound • Choreography/
The beauty of Theatre on Ice is not only its capacity to transcend the literal and to create emotion, but in its ability to incorporate any and all types of figure skating to produce the ideal performance. There is no limit to the number of free skating, pairs, ice dance or synchronized skating elements which can be used to develop the routine, and both men and women may compete together on the same team.
As a result, the final pieces of choreography—
The Harmony Theatre Company (http://www.harmonytheatrecompany.com/
For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2017 Nations' Cup Interclub Theatre On Ice Event, visit www.2017nationscup.com (http://2017nationscup.com/)
Contact
Heather Blasko
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse