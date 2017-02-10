News By Tag
North Bergen, N.J., Shopping Center Trades for $19 Million
Cushman & Wakefield Orchestrates Sale of Fully Leased, Grocery-Anchored Asset
The fully leased asset is located on Route 495, just off Route 3 and less than one mile from the Lincoln Tunnel. Redeveloped in 2015 to accommodate its anchors – Aldi and Crunch Fitness, both of which have long-term commitments – the center also includes a free-standing Sonic drive-in restaurant.
The 2819 JFK Boulevard offering drew robust bidding activity, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Brian Whitmer, who represented the seller and procured the buyer with Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group team members Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Seth Pollack and Nick Karali.
"Limited grocery-anchored retail product has come online recently in New Jersey and throughout the Northeast market in general," he said. "It makes sense that properties with term and credit are being pursued aggressively by institutional and private investors. 2819 JFK Boulevard was no exception."
Pollack noted that the Hudson County property serves a dense population – 549,000 people within a three-mile radius – and benefits from high average daily traffic counts on Route 495 (188,000 vehicles) and JFK Boulevard (25,000 vehicles). "Route 495 is one of only three commuting corridors leading to Manhattan, providing 2819 JFK Boulevard with a visible, convenient location for patrons," he added.
Based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Cushman & Wakefield's Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $25 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
