Dawna Lee Heising To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 22, 2017

Actress/Host/Entertainer Dawna Lee Heising will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawna Lee Heising will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her films, her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

A former Ms. Chinatown, Miss California Hemisphere, Miss SortFLIX International, Miss Orange County Universe, and Ms. World as well as well as countless other pageant wins, Dawna has starred in Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance, #1 grossing indie martial arts action movie of 2015. Dawna got her start in classic films like My Science Project, Bladerunner, and Big Trouble in Little China.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Dawna Lee Heising, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Dawna Lee Heising on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Dawna Lee Heising  on Twitter @DawnaLeeHeising

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

