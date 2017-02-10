News By Tag
Dawna Lee Heising To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 22, 2017
Actress/Host/Entertainer Dawna Lee Heising will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017.
A former Ms. Chinatown, Miss California Hemisphere, Miss SortFLIX International, Miss Orange County Universe, and Ms. World as well as well as countless other pageant wins, Dawna has starred in Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance, #1 grossing indie martial arts action movie of 2015. Dawna got her start in classic films like My Science Project, Bladerunner, and Big Trouble in Little China.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Dawna Lee Heising, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Dawna Lee Heising on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
