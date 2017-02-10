 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Distilled in Oregon: A History & Guide with Cocktail Recipes

Author Scott Stursa will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
EUGENE, Ore. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Distilled in Oregon: A History & Guide with Cocktail Recipes

Author Scott Stursa will be available to sign copies of book

Early Oregon fur traders concocted a type of distilled beverage known as "Blue Ruin," used in commerce with local Native Americans. Drawn by the abundant summer harvests of the Willamette Valley, distillers put down roots in the nineteenth century. Because of Oregon's early sunset on legal liquor production in 1916—four years before national Prohibition—hundreds of illicit stills popped up across the state. Residents of Portland remained well supplied, thanks to the infamous efforts of Mayor George Baker. The failed national experiment ended in 1933, and Hood River Distillers resurrected the sensible enterprise of turning surplus fruit into brandy in 1934. Thanks in part to the renowned Clear Creek Distillery triggering a craft distilling movement in 1985, the state now boasts seventy distilleries and counting. Author Scott Stursa leads a journey through the history of distilling in the Beaver State.

About the Author:

Scott L. Stursa, 63, is a relative newcomer to Oregon, arriving from Florida in late 2006. With a long-time interest in distilled spirits and their production, he was soon closely following the state's craft distilling movement. An avid history buff, he's spent a lot of time studying the history of his new home state, with a focus on wine, beer and spirits production. A 1975 graduate of Florida State University, Stursa recently retired from a career in Information Technology and is now pursuing a career writing both fiction and non-fiction. He hopes that this work will provide insight into not only the current boom in Oregon distilling, but also into the history and tradition that preceded it.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1163 Valley River Center

Eugene, OR 97401

When:  Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

*Part of Local Author Event*

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
