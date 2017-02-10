 
Join HomeAid Atlanta's 16th Annual Essentials Drive

Get involved to help homeless babies and their moms this Mother's Day!
 
 
Help homeless babies and their moms. Join the Essentials Drive!
Help homeless babies and their moms. Join the Essentials Drive!
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeAid Atlanta will host its 16th Annual Essentials Drive from May 1 –May 9, 2017 in honor of Mother's Day.  The Essentials Drive is a metro Atlanta-wide drive to collect "essentials" such as diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula for homeless infants and toddlers.  An estimated 7,500 people in metro Atlanta are homeless on any given night and almost 50% are women and children.  Thanks to community support, since 2002 this drive has collected almost 900,000 essential baby items, assisting hundreds of moms and babies in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid Atlanta for the eleventh year to assist with delivery of donated items.  These essentials will go to local nonprofit organizations, several of which operate in HomeAid-built facilities, that provide housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families. The current list of recipients is as follows, with more to come:
o   Action Ministries (Atlanta)

o   Atlanta Mission (Atlanta)

o   Ceek to Fulfill (Conyers)

o   City of Refuge (Atlanta)

o   Community Advanced Practice Nurses (Atlanta)

o   Our House (Atlanta)

o   Haven ATL (Atlanta)

o   Helping Mamas (Snellville)

o   HomeStretch (Roswell)

o   Phoenix Pass (Conyers)

o   Sheltering Arms (Atlanta)

o   Solomon's Temple (Atlanta)

o   The Drake House (Roswell)

This Mother's Day, HomeAid invites Atlanta to celebrate mothers by joining the 16th Annual Essentials Drive.  To learn about the many ways to get involved, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org (http://www.homeaidatlanta.org/) or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org (mailto:info@homeaidatlanta.org).

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.

Cecily Stevens
***@homeaidatlanta.org
Click to Share