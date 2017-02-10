News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Join HomeAid Atlanta's 16th Annual Essentials Drive
Get involved to help homeless babies and their moms this Mother's Day!
Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid Atlanta for the eleventh year to assist with delivery of donated items. These essentials will go to local nonprofit organizations, several of which operate in HomeAid-built facilities, that provide housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families. The current list of recipients is as follows, with more to come:
o Action Ministries (Atlanta)
o Atlanta Mission (Atlanta)
o Ceek to Fulfill (Conyers)
o City of Refuge (Atlanta)
o Community Advanced Practice Nurses (Atlanta)
o Our House (Atlanta)
o Haven ATL (Atlanta)
o Helping Mamas (Snellville)
o HomeStretch (Roswell)
o Phoenix Pass (Conyers)
o Sheltering Arms (Atlanta)
o Solomon's Temple (Atlanta)
o The Drake House (Roswell)
This Mother's Day, HomeAid invites Atlanta to celebrate mothers by joining the 16th Annual Essentials Drive. To learn about the many ways to get involved, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org (http://www.homeaidatlanta.org/
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Contact
Cecily Stevens
***@homeaidatlanta.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse