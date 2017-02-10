Two Female Millennials Are Using Podcasting To Shine A Spotlight on the Black British Experience

What does it mean to be a black British millennial woman in the UK?

Melanin Millennials.

-- What does it mean to be a black British millennial woman in the UK? Luton Born Imriel Morgan and Portuguese native Satia Sa Dias have the answers to that question and so much more in the no holds barred podcast, Melanin Millennials. They are going to be bringing these answers to life in their first ever Melanin Millennials Live Event on February 252017 in London.The two grew up in London and have quickly amassed a cult following of people of colour, feminists, and politics fanatics that tune into their weekly uncensored podcast session. This dynamic duo are known to take on challenging topics and have had some high profile guests including Jamelia, Emma Gannon, Stephanie Yeboah, and Nikesh Shukla to name a few. They are bringing the podcast action life in front of a small audience of their most loyal fans to find out what Millennials think about the most pressing issues that are affecting them in the UK. The live event promises to be an honest and frank discussion about the experiences of people of colour in Britain.Imriel Morgan, a Durham University graduate, who up until recently worked as a freelance marketer and writer, initially assisted with marketing and growth of the network but quickly proved invaluable and became the Co-Founder and CEO. She then started working in a Caribbean takeaway to help finance her position at the ShoutOut Network. She grew up in a single-parent household in Luton before moving to London and excelling in school. Imriel battled with depression and anxiety at University and still deals with the conditions and has used the Melanin Millennials podcast to advocate for mental health and wellbeing.Satia Sa Dias is a tri-cultural millennial; her parents hailing from Guinea-Bissau, she was born in the shantytowns of Lisbon and now calls London home. She embraces her tri-cultural heritage, with it comes a love for travelling, interest in global socio-political issues and a passion for discourse and banter.'We receive hundreds of emails and tweets from our listeners telling us about how much they relate to what we discuss and how important our voices are to them. We decided to do a live event so that we can meet our listeners in person and also have them actively contribute to the discussion. It will be a truly interactive event.' – Satia and Imriel, Melanin MillennialsThe Melanin Millennials is part of the ShoutOut Network, a UK based collective which is the UK's first podcast collective dedicated to providing a platform that caters to people from diverse backgrounds. The collective seeks to solve the issue of poor media representation by creating a diverse suite of UK based Podcasts, which has huge potential.