Liz Vassey To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell On Wednesday February 22nd, 2017
Actress/Writer Liz Vassey will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017.
Liz Vassey has apapeared as a regular or recurring character on eleven television shows including "CSI", "ER", "Maximum Bob", "Necessary Roughness", "Brotherly Love", "Push, Nevada", "Two and a Half Men", and FOX's live action version of "The Tick". Liz has also starred in many pilots, several Made for TV movies, and films.
In addition to acting, Liz is an accomplished writer. She co-wrote an episode of "CSI" in the tenth season (the well-received "Field Mice") and has sold six television pilots and an MOW. Liz has developed for NBC, ABC Family, Universal and Sony with producers such as Dark Toy (Todd Holland and Karey Burke), Kapital Entertainment, Barry Sonnenfeld, Silent Machine and Imagine Entertainment.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent Liz Vassey, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Liz Vassey on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
