Liz Vassey To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell On Wednesday February 22nd, 2017

Actress/Writer Liz Vassey will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017.
 
 
Liz Vassey On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Liz Vassey On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Liz Vassey will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her new documentary "The Human Race," her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Liz Vassey has apapeared as a regular or recurring character on eleven television shows including "CSI", "ER", "Maximum Bob", "Necessary Roughness", "Brotherly Love", "Push, Nevada", "Two and a Half Men", and FOX's live action version of "The Tick". Liz has also starred in many pilots, several Made for TV movies, and films.

In addition to acting, Liz is an accomplished writer. She co-wrote an episode of "CSI" in the tenth season (the well-received "Field Mice") and has sold six television pilots and an MOW. Liz has developed for NBC, ABC Family, Universal and Sony with producers such as Dark Toy (Todd Holland and Karey Burke), Kapital Entertainment, Barry Sonnenfeld, Silent Machine and Imagine Entertainment.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent Liz Vassey, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Liz Vassey on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Liz Vassey on Twitter @LizVassey

Follow "The Human Race" on Documentary on Twitter @humanracedoc

The official website for "The Human Race" may be found at www.the-human-race.net

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
