Sicily is the place to be this summer

CAMBRIDGE, England - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Times has mentioned one of Essential Italy's fantastic properties yet again, this time one of the chic sea front Sicilian apartments was chosen as one of the "best summer holidays for under £500".

Sicily is certainly the place to be this summer for holidays of all budgets and styles; from family friendly trips to romantic breaks, there is something for everyone. The vast range of activities, sights and history makes it the perfect option for the adventurous amongst us; while the serene beaches offer something a little more relaxed that can be enjoyed on a trip to Sicily.

Casa del Sole, the abode mentioned by The Times, sleeps up to 6 people and is nestled close to some incredible restaurants and sights, whilst the main attractions of the region are just a short drive away. Flights to this destination come as low as £74, so is perfect for anyone on a budget.

Casa sul Mare is one of Essential Italy's newest properties, situated directly on the seafront, offering the ultimate open plan living experience. Sleeping up to 8 people, this is an ideal beachside house for a large family holiday or for friends to take a trip to.

For anyone looking at the higher end of luxury villas in Sicily (http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/sicily-villas), Jabia Beach House offers the idealistic location with a private pool and the ultimate comfort for your home away from home.

Take a look at Essential Italy's website to browse their range of luxury villas, apartments and hotels within the regions of not only Sicily, but Tuscany, Sardinia, Umbria and Abruzzo also.
