Fur Feather and Fin offers Tweed for all seasons
Although tweed is often thought of to be a winter-only wardrobe choice, this is far from the truth. Tweed clothing, luggage and accessories are suitable to be worn all year around, with variations in 'summer tweed' and 'winter tweed' meaning that no matter what the season, it can, and should be worn. Often referred to as the 'ultimate country accessory', tweed is a very versatile material that is an absolute must for your country wardrobe.
Fur, Feather & Fin currently have a sale on a few of their tweed items, including the Alan Paine Compton Blazer, tweed tote bags and stunning tweed hats, meaning that now is the perfect time to invest in these quality pieces.
Not only is tweed wonderful for clothing purposes, but also for accessorising the home, with pouffes, cushions and dog beds also available in the high-quality material. This will add an element of luxury and style to your country home which both you and your guests will simply love.
Take a look at the Fur Feather & Fin tweed clothing
