Industry News





Fur Feather and Fin offers Tweed for all seasons

 
 
Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 12.08.05 copy
CHICHESTER, England - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Fur Feather and Fin offer a wide range of the highest quality Scottish Tweed clothing for men, women and children. This durable material not only looks smart but also is perfect for any country outdoor pursuits; days at the shooting range, equestrian ventures and also for everyday wear.

Although tweed is often thought of to be a winter-only wardrobe choice, this is far from the truth. Tweed clothing, luggage and accessories are suitable to be worn all year around, with variations in 'summer tweed' and 'winter tweed' meaning that no matter what the season, it can, and should be worn. Often referred to as the 'ultimate country accessory', tweed is a very versatile material that is an absolute must for your country wardrobe.

Fur, Feather & Fin currently have a sale on a few of their tweed items, including the Alan Paine Compton Blazer, tweed tote bags and stunning tweed hats, meaning that now is the perfect time to invest in these quality pieces.

Not only is tweed wonderful for clothing purposes, but also for accessorising the home, with pouffes, cushions and dog beds also available in the high-quality material. This will add an element of luxury and style to your country home which both you and your guests will simply love.

Take a look at the Fur Feather & Fin tweed clothing (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/product/363/tweed-clothin...) and accessories range online today and take advantage of their speedy safe delivery service, with one working day delivery options available so that you can have your tweed goods in no time.
Fur Feather & Fin
Email:***@furfeatherandfin.com
Tweed Clothing, Country Clothing, Outdoors Clothing
Fashion
Chichester - West Sussex - England
