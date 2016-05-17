News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
African Utility Week Industry Awards include new gas, small scale & ICT categories to reflect evolu
The fourth edition of the annual African Utility Week Industry Awards will once again honour pioneering utilities, projects and people in the energy and water industry on the continent on Wednesday, 17 May, during African Utility Week.
The fourth edition of the annual African Utility Week Industry Awards will once again honour pioneering utilities, projects and people in the energy and water industry on the continent on Wednesday, 17 May, during African Utility Week and Energy Revolution Africa at the CTICC in Cape Town.
Award categories vary from the Power and Water Utility of the Year Awards, Young Energy Leader Award and Outstanding Woman of the Year: Power/Water and include exciting new categories to reflect the latest developments and evolution of the energy and water sectors. The new categories include:
• Small-Scale Sustainable Energy Project (under 5MW)
• Innovative Technology of the Year
• Deal of the Year
• ICT Excellence Award
• Gas-to-Power Project of the Year
Benchmark of excellence
These prestigious industry awards will be presented during a gala dinner welcoming 800 of Africa's most distinguished power and water industry professionals to recognise those that represent a benchmark of excellence for the industry. Entries for nominations for the awards close on 17 March and the public is invited to nominate themselves or colleagues and projects that have made outstanding contributions to the energy and water sectors.
Johannesburg's City Power, George Airport and Akon Lighting Africa were also amongst the exciting and pioneering power and water professionals, utilities and projects that were winners at last year's sold-out awards gala evening, while Uganda's NWSC won the coveted Water Utility of the Year Award for the third year in a row.
2017 Award Categories:
Individual Awards:
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Outstanding Contribution Award: Power
- Outstanding Contribution Award: Water
- Outstanding Woman of the Year: Power/Water
- Young Energy Leader Award
Organisational / Project Awards:
- Power Utility of the Year
- Water Utility of the Year - Large Scale Renewable Energy Project (10MW +)
- Small-Scale Sustainable Energy Project (under 5MW) – NEW CATEGORY
- Innovative Technology of the Year – NEW CATEGORY
- Deal of the Year – NEW CATEGORY
- ICT Excellence Award – NEW CATEGORY
- Gas-to-Power Project of the Year – NEW CATEGORY
For further information on the awards please visit http://www.african-
Leading water and energy platform
African Utility Week takes place from 16-18 May 2017 at the CTICC in Cape Town, gathering over 7000 decision makers in the power and water sectors from more than 40 countries to source the latest solutions and meet over 300 suppliers. The expo will feature free to attend technical workshops and technology demonstrations. The event has won the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) award for the Best Trade Exhibition 6001-12000 sqm category.
KPMG is diamond sponsor
Already leading global advisory firm KPMG has confirmed that it is returning to African Utility Week, this time as its exclusive diamond sponsorship. Other long-running supporters and industry stalwarts EPG, Landis+Gyr, Ontec and Shell are also back as platinum sponsors while Conlog, Oracle, SAP and Vodacom are gold sponsors again.
Part of the event is Energy Revolution Africa, a new platform for community scale projects, which will provide a unique forum for solution providers to meet with the new energy purchasers such as metros and municipalities, IPPs, rural electrification project developers and large power users, including mines, commercial property developers and industrial manufacturers.
African Utility Week and Energy Revolution Africa are organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-
Dates for African Utility Week and Energy Revolution Africa:
Conference and expo: 16-18 May 2017
Awards gala dinner: 17 May 2016
Site visits: 19 May 2016
Location: CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa
Websites: http://www.african-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Linkedin: African Power Forum
Contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone: +27 21 700 3558
mobile: +27 82 562 7844
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
Media Contact
African Utility Week
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse