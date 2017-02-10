Naugatuck Chamber Seeking Non-Profit Organizations to Sell 2017 Duck Race Raffle Tickets=Fundraisers

News By Tag
The Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce is seeking local Connecticut area non-profit organizations that would like to raise funds for their organization by selling raffle tickets to the chamber's annual Duck Day and Race for 2017
Created in 2006 by the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce, the Duck Day and Race features the release of over 15,000 rubber ducks dumped by a payloader from the Whittemore Bridge to race down the Naugatuck River. The ambition of each duck is to be among the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line to win prizes, including the first prize of $5,000 for one lucky ticket purchaser.
During the annual Duck Day, Maple and Water Streets in Naugatuck are transformed with food and craft vendors, live music, games, circus talent and much more. Businesses will also exhibit their products and services to the more than 5,000 anticipated event attendees.
Currently, the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce is seeking local area non-profit organizations to sell raffle tickets to the general public as a fundraising activity for their organization. "By selling tickets," explains Lynn Ward, president, and CEO of the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce and the Waterbury Regional Chamber, "each organization gains the opportunity to raise money specifically to support their individual group's mission and cause at no cost to them."
There is no fee for an organization to participate, and the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce will donate $2.50 back to the non-profit organization for each ticket sold by volunteers from each organization. Over the past eleven years, more than 150 organizations have received over $300,000 from their participation in the Duck Day and Duck Race fundraising activities.
Courtney Ligi, Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce Director, commented, "Non-profit organizations do not need to secure a minimum number of tickets to sell, nor is there a maximum number of ticket sales required for a donation to be made by the Chamber to the participating non-profit organizations following the race on June 4th In 2016, more than 80 non-profit organizations and school groups collectively earned over $20,000 through their participation in this much-anticipated annual event."
In 2016 Naugatuck High School Chamber Singers, Naugatuck Lodge of Elks and Basilica Immaculate Conception, Waterbury Youth Services and Shepherd-Salem Masonic Lodge all raised over $1,000 for their respective organizations.
To reserve raffle tickets for organizations to sell to the general public for the June 4, 2017 Duck Day and Race, organizations are asked to obtain an application form via https://cometoduckday.com, or by calling the Chamber at 203-757-0701 or via email at aamato@waterburychamber.com. Completed application forms can be faxed to 203-756-3507, or U.S. Mailed to the Naugatuck Chamber at 270 Church Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770.
To learn more about the 2017 Naugatuck Chamber Duck Day and Race visit www.duckday.com, call 203-757-0701, or email to info@waterburychamber.com.
Contact
Alison Amato, Chamber Liaison
203-756-3507
***@waterburychamber.com
