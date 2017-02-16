News By Tag
Agenda Released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference
SMi Group are delighted to announce that an agenda has been released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference which will return to San Diego, California.
The program will feature a selection of keynote addresses and case studies that capture novel developments in device design, regulations, and drug formations.
Agenda highlights include:
• An update on the global regulatory ecosystem; global compliance requirements for product safety and risk analysis
• Sessions on data bridging and risk based control strategies for combination products
• New insight into human factors and patient centricity in device design
• Developments in emerging trends of connected health and the future of patient centric drug delivery
• A spotlight on silicone free devices, virtual reality, and laser cutting in the design and manufacture of prefilled devices
The notable speaker line-up will include:
• John Smith, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Allergan
• Anand Subramony, Vice President Drug Delivery & Device Development, MedImmune
• Benir Ruano, VP, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Xeris Pharmaceuticals
• Ron Forster, Executive Director, Amgen
• Sara McNew, Director, Human Factors and Industrial Design, Eli Lilly
• Alasdair Young, Device Engineer, Genentech
• Lori de los Reyes, Global Regulatory Affairs, Amgen
• Ariel Waitz, Senior Engineer, Genentech
• Aaron Chesterman, Principal Engineer, Device Development, Genentech
• Tina Rees, Associate Director – Human Factors, Ferring
• Mayumi Bowen, Senior Engineer, Genentech
• Monica de Bardi, Postdoctoral Researcher, Roche
There will also be an industry showcase featuring talks from events sponsors: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Terumo, Worrell, and Zeon.
Further information including a full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at http://www.smi-
Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast
June 5th and 6th
Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA
http://www.smi-
