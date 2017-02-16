 
Agenda Released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference

SMi Group are delighted to announce that an agenda has been released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference which will return to San Diego, California.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The competitive PFS market has sparked great improvements as devices strive for higher quality, safety, and patient satisfaction. Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2017 will provide attendees a platform to strengthen knowledge in key principles such as human factor engineering, manufacturing, and complex biologic, while honing in on emerging trends for parenteral devices, including auto injectors, pens, pumps, and smart devices.

The program will feature a selection of keynote addresses and case studies that capture novel developments in device design, regulations, and drug formations.

Agenda highlights include:

• An update on the global regulatory ecosystem; global compliance requirements for product safety and risk analysis
• Sessions on data bridging and risk based control strategies for combination products
• New insight into human factors and patient centricity in device design
• Developments in emerging trends of connected health and the future of patient centric drug delivery
• A spotlight on silicone free devices, virtual reality, and laser cutting in the design and manufacture of prefilled devices

The notable speaker line-up will include:

• John Smith, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Allergan
• Anand Subramony, Vice President Drug Delivery & Device Development, MedImmune
• Benir Ruano, VP, Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Xeris Pharmaceuticals
• Ron Forster, Executive Director, Amgen
• Sara McNew, Director, Human Factors and Industrial Design, Eli Lilly
• Alasdair Young, Device Engineer, Genentech
• Lori de los Reyes, Global Regulatory Affairs, Amgen
• Ariel Waitz, Senior Engineer, Genentech
• Aaron Chesterman, Principal Engineer, Device Development, Genentech
• Tina Rees, Associate Director – Human Factors, Ferring
• Mayumi Bowen, Senior Engineer, Genentech
• Monica de Bardi, Postdoctoral Researcher, Roche

There will also be an industry showcase featuring talks from events sponsors: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Terumo, Worrell, and Zeon.

Further information including a full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica/...

Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast
June 5th and 6th
Hyatt Regency, San Diego, CA
http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica/Pre-Filled-Syringes-West-Coast?utm_medium=www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com&utm_source=P-209&utm_campaign=prlog

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate inquiries contact Fateja Begum on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6184 / Email: fbegum@smi-online.co.uk

To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

