Water Heaters -- Did You Know?

When it comes to deciding if you need to replace your water heater, knowing what causes water heater problems is half the battle. First, if your water heater is 7 to 9 years old you should strongly consider replacing it or at least have it evaluated by licensed, certified plumber.Some common problems and symptoms you should pay attention to are;Water Quality – If the water has a metallic taste or smells or if you are experiencing low water pressure, it is very close to breaking down and will need to be replaced.Leaking - Leaking typically occurs in tanks that are more than six years old. It is a result of not performing routine maintenance and the amount of usage the water heater experiences. When your water heater runs, the thin glass lining that is attached to the metal inside the tank expands and contracts and pulls on the glass. Over time small fractures appear and you will see some puddling at the base of the tank.Noise Problems-Popping sounds or creaking noises are signs that the element is on its last legs and that scale has built up and sediment from years of use has accumulated to unacceptable levels and may be hardening as it heats and reheats over time.Temperature Problems – This the easiest to recognize, not enough hot water or the water temperature fluctuates.Maintenance – Lack of regularly scheduled maintenance is probably the biggest culprit in water heater failure. This is frequently overlooked. Regular maintenance can extend the life of your water heater and save you money on your utility bill. Living in Florida, you should flush your tank twice a year to wash out the sediment, check the pressure value, adjust the temperature setting, check the pipe and tank insulation.