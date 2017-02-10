 
Industry News





Dr. Schumacher: new DESCOPRENT active sticks at IDS 2017

Dr. Schumacher is presenting its new product DESCOPRENT active sticks at International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne from 21 to 25 March 2017.
 
 
DESCOPRENT active sticks
KASSEL, Germany - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The disinfection sticks are for immersion disinfection of dental instruments and impressions of all kinds.

"Impressions and dental workpieces are contaminated with pathogenic germs and have to be disinfected and cleaned regularly to avoid infections of patients and personnel. DESCOPRENT active sticks offer an innovative application type which is designed for easy and exact dosage," explains Michael Pfaffenbach, Head of International Sales at Dr. Schumacher GmbH.

DESCOPRENT active sticks are highly effective sticks based on a solid concentrate for non-protein fixing cleaning and disinfection. The sticks are water soluble and completely dissolve with their packaging within the working solution. For maximum efficacy the mild alkaline application solution is based on the active substance peraceticacid. DESCOPRENT active sticks offer outstanding material compatibility. The product is aldehyde-free, colourless and with low odour. The active sticks are bactericidal, yeasticidal, tuberculocidal, virucidal and sporicidal.

How it works: Prepare a working solution in accordance with the required spectrum of activity, paying attention to the Dr. Schumacher product information regarding exposure time and dosing. Add 1, 2 or 4 sticks to water. Stir repeatedly to dissolve powder completely. The working solution is ready for use after 15 minutes. Change the working solution every day.

Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use.

For more information please visit: www.schumacher-online.com (http://www.schumacher-online.com)

