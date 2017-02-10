News By Tag
NIghthawks FC signs deal with Munster Bootcamp
The announcement was made by Kym, General Manager of Munster Bootcamp.
Nighthawks FC was formed in 20126 season with 7 members and is now a 15-woman strong team. They have been winning the womans league competition 4 years in a row This does include the nemerous external competitions that they have also won.
This sponsorship deal means NIghthawks will be joining more competitions locally. Plans are also in the making to bring the team to travel within the Asian region to compete with other ladies team. This exposure will help to bring their performance to another level as well as increasing awareness of women futsal teams.
Plans are also underway to start a youth woman team and league. This will ensure female youths are given equal opportunity in the sports.
The league is now underway and Nighthawks are performing at full throttle as they start their winning ways again.
