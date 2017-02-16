News By Tag
SEM Link is an Exhibitor at the DC STEM Festival
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy hosts 1st Annual DMV Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) Career Fair & Exhibition to expose K-12 students to STEM Careers.
SEM Link is participating in the DC STEM Festival as a part of its Math and Science Career Academy, where SEM Link volunteers engage youth in hands on STEM activities in their classrooms and communities. SEM Link Founder and Executive Director Ms. Tokiwa Smith and SEM Link DMV volunteers will be engaging festival attendees in hands on engineering activities. "Science Festivals are one of my favorite events to participate in. It is a great opportunity for parents to engage in hands on STEM activities with their children and for the kids to engage in a diversity of hands of STEM activities. I'm so happy that SEM Link is serving as a DC STEM Festival and is a part of this great event to expose youth to STEM" states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) area. SEM Link is currently serves the Atlanta and DMV Metropolitan areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
About the DC STEM Festival
DC STEM Festival offers opportunities for people of all ages to get involved, help the community, and further explore STEM concepts. For more information about the festival visit their website at www.dcstemfest.org
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
***@semsuccess.org
