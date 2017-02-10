Stages Learning Materials Debuts New Link4fun® Product Series at Toy Fair 2017 in New York City

Link4fun books, flashcards and bingo games pair hands-on and digital early literacy adventures to engage multiple senses in preschoolers (Booth 4524)

-- Stages Learning Materials, creators of the acclaimed Language Builder® Picture Card sets for special needs education and children with autism, is thrilled to announce it will introduce its first mainstream educational product, the Link4fun® series, during Toy Fair 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, February 18-21 (). Designed by Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapists and graduate students at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Link4fun integrates hands-on and digital learning experiences to create memorable, multi-sensory opportunities.Driven by scientific research that ties sensory activity to the formation of neural pathways, the Link4fun product line merges early childhood education with advanced technology to deliver an exclusive multi-sensory learning experience that goes beyond a tablet screen. Consisting of books, flashcards and bingo games, the Link4fun series pairs seemingly magically with an iPad without using wires, Bluetooth or WiFi. Each product is embedded with magnets and invisible ink codes that interact with a tablet's digital compass sensor, triggering it to display content that is complementary to the physical product. Families can simply turn the pages of a book or tap the cards on the screen to see the apps come to life. Link4fun products include:Users can lay any Link4fun animal book next to their iPad to learn more about habitat, diet, physical attributes, fun facts and new vocabulary. Each animal has its own video and new photos are uploaded on a regular basis to refresh the content. The three-book set includes Wild Animals, Farm Animals and Pets.Children can use physical flashcards to enrich their iPad experience and to learn beyond the screen. The master-pack includes 72 Link4fun cards, 36 picture cards and 36 word cards, as well as the free iPad app with eight different learning activities that teach picture matching, word matching, site reading, and new vocabulary.This game adds a modern twist to traditional bingo. Children won't even know they're learning while they search their players' cards to find beautiful photographs and site words. Stages Learning's free Picture Recognition Bingo Caller's App can be added to transform the bingo game into six languages – ideal for ESL and foreign language learning experiences. Available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Russian.For more information about each product, visit www.link4fun.com.Following the Universal Design for Learning (UDL), ABA therapists and graduate students at the Harvard Graduate School of Education designed the Link4fun series to optimize the learning process. The books, flashcards and bingo games within the series pair the advantages of children's traditional print-based media with the interactive elements of audio, animation, and simple game play to promote engagement and emergent literacy skills in young children."Research shows that when more sensory activities are involved, lessons are better absorbed and more neural pathways are formed," said Stages Learning CEO, Angela Nelson. "Our Link4fun products foster a highly kinesthetic learning environment to engage young children and give them ample opportunities for fine motor skill development. We're excited to be introducing our products into the mainstream market and are eager to see the reactions of industry decision makers at Toy Fair 2017."The Link4fun series is part of Stages Learning's full collection of print and physical products that pair with custom-designed apps to augment traditional learning opportunities with digital curricula. Link4fun products are currently available for purchase online at www.link4fun.com and Amazon, and in select retailers across the country.For more information about Stages Learning Materials, please visit www.stageslearning.com.(mailto:nicolec@lotus823.com)Stages Learning Materials was founded by a UCLA-trained ABA Therapist in 1997, when autism diagnosis first began to rise. Its top-selling autism education product, the Language Builder Picture Cards, was designed to specifically meet the learning needs of the individual with autism. The Language Builder Series has become a staple in home and school programs across the world. Today, Stages Learning offers a full range of real photo-based products as well as numerous Apps including the Language Builder App. In 2017, Stages Learning launched its first mainstream educational product line, Link4fun. The series consists of books, flashcards and bingo products that seamlessly link with an iPad to provide children with a unique and interactive learning experience. Visit www.stageslearning.com for more information.