Triangle Real Estate Group Welcomes Real Estate Broker, Jackson Thigpen

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, welcomes NC Real Estate Broker, Jackson Thigpen. Thigpen joins Triangle Real Estate Group with an extensive business and real estate background, focusing on residential real estate in the Raleigh area."Jackson's energy and love for real estate here in the Greater Raleigh Area is contagious,"says Katherin Burnette, CEO and Broker-in-Charge of Triangle Real Estate Group. "His clients have been very impressed with his services and we are excited to welcome him to our growing group of Real Estate Brokers here at Triangle Real Estate Group."Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.