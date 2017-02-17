News By Tag
Rayna Tours participated in IITT 2017
In the recently concluded IITT, Rayna Tours reached out to thousands of interested visitors.
Launched only in 2014, IITT has emerged into one of the region's most significant tourism events, serving as a strong nexus for professional networking, online business matchmaking, exploring innovations in services, and sourcing the latest travel technologies. In its debut edition itself, IITT bagged the most coveted Best Emerging Travel Show Award from the prestigious India Travel Awards West. This was followed by the Best Travel Show Award in 2015.
Conducted at Bandra Mumbai's MMRDA Exhibition Center, IITT 2017 hosted close to 500 exhibitors from 30 plus Indian cities as well as 40 plus countries. This allowed more than 15,000 trade visitors to get face-to-face with the largest range of travel specialists including destination management companies, tour operators, travel agencies, aviation companies, national and international tourism boards, hotel and resort chains, and cruise lines - all under a single roof. With its main focus to unlock the immense tourism possibilities of the region - especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities, IITT's highlights also covered brand new additions like IITT Connect Lounge, besides inspirational discussions and several insightful programs by way of IITT Conference, Training Academy, and Destination Promotion Workshop.
Rayna Tours was featured in Stand D7, with its representatives:
Speaking of the event, Akhlaq Kazi said, "Rayna Tours is already a reputable brand, continually striving to build credible tie-ups with major players in the industry and sustain momentum. With exciting on-spot meetings, our participation in IITT 2017 has not only given us the right platform to meet, negotiate, and establish quality contacts with key stakeholders and experts from all realms of the industry, but also the opportunity to consolidate and reinforce our status in the region."
To get more information, visit https://www.raynatours.com.
About Rayna Tours
Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.
Contact
Mr. Atul K Chaurasiya
B2B Country Head
+91 20 22838888
***@raynab2b.com
